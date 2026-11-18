The Houston Rockets continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Rockets are coming off a 128-110 loss to the red-hot Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

They will look to get back on the win column at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse against a Pacers team still without Tyrese Haliburton.

Houston Rockets Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers

The Houston Rockets announced their injury report on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Indiana Pacers. They have four players on their report, but only two players are dealing with injuries.

Here is the full Rockets injury report vs. Indiana:

Amen Thompson – Questionable (Sore Left Knee)

Clint Capela – Out (Sprained Right Ankle)

Quadir Copeland – Out (G League – Two-Way Contract)

Julian Phillips – Out (G League – Two-Way Contract)

Rockets Injury Report Explained

Amen Thompson is in danger of missing his second consecutive game because of soreness in his left knee.

Thompson was ruled out against the Miami Heat, with Tari Eason replacing him in the starting lineup. If Thompson is downgraded to out, Eason is expected to remain as a starter.

Clint Capela is set to miss his ninth consecutive game because of a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury on October 31 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips, they are currently assigned to the NBA G League. They have a limited number of appearances for the Rockets because they are signed to two-way contracts.

Rockets vs. Pacers Preview

The Houston Rockets are 11-4 following their loss to the Miami Heat. They sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, so there’s no time to panic.

The Rockets are in the Top 10 in offense and defense in the league. They average 117.8 points per game this season, while only allowing 109.5 ppg.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have struggled since losing Tyrese Haliburton to a left hamstring strain. He is still considered week-to-week, with no concrete timetable for his return.

The Pacers are 5-9 and are 10th in the East standings. They have lost three of their last four matchups against the Rockets.

The Rockets-Pacers game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off.