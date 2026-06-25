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Houston Rockets Sign Elite Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets speaks with the media during NBA Media Day at Toyota Center on September 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Quadir Copeland did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range in 34 games for NC State.

Following the draft, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported the news that the Houston Rockets are signing Copeland.

Fischer wrote: “NC State guard Quadir Copeland intends to sign a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, sources say.”

Before NC State, Copeland also had stops with Syracuse and McNeese over four seasons of college basketball.

He is an intriguing addition to a Rockets team that is need of guard depth.

Social Media Reacts

GettyQuadir Copeland #11 of the NC State Wolfpack celebrates a three-pointer during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on December 3, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Keith Smith: “Love this for the Rockets. Big fan of Quadir Copeland.”

Jeremy Branham: “I was intrigued with Copeland entering today. That’s basically the second 2nd rounder they sold.”

@TwoWayDav: “Great pickup. One of the highest upside undrafted free agent guys!”

GettyQuadir Copeland #11 of the NC State Wolfpack shoots over Johann Grünloh #17 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 24, 2026 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

@The__Cooler: “Wow. Great move by the Houston Rockets. Quadir Copeland is a really exciting guard. Reminds me of Alondes Williams.”

@BimaThug: “So far, looks like the Summer League Rockets will include: G Bruce Thornton G Quadir Copeland G Tristen Newton? F Isaiah Crawford? C Oscar Cluff”

@Stunna999_: “Rockets sign 6’6 Guard/Wing Quadir Copeland to a two way contract 🚀 Good playmaker, can finish at the rim , can shoot the three solid two way pickup How we feelin Rocket fans 🤔”

@SrNiino___: “Who is Quadir Copeland? Quadir Copeland is a 6’6″ combo guard who stands out for his size, court vision, ability to attack the rim, and versatile defense. He is a highly dynamic playmaker, he averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.”

Looking At The Rockets

GettyHead coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets speaks with Alperen Sengun #28 following the game against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Rockets are coming off a year where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

The franchise will be an intriguing team to watch this summer.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Rockets Sign Elite Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

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