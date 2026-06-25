Houston Rockets Sign Elite Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Quadir Copeland did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range in 34 games for NC State.

Following the draft, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported the news that the Houston Rockets are signing Copeland.

Fischer wrote: “NC State guard Quadir Copeland intends to sign a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, sources say.”

Before NC State, Copeland also had stops with Syracuse and McNeese over four seasons of college basketball.

He is an intriguing addition to a Rockets team that is need of guard depth.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Keith Smith: “Love this for the Rockets. Big fan of Quadir Copeland.”

Jeremy Branham: “I was intrigued with Copeland entering today. That’s basically the second 2nd rounder they sold.”

@TwoWayDav: “Great pickup. One of the highest upside undrafted free agent guys!”

@The__Cooler: “Wow. Great move by the Houston Rockets. Quadir Copeland is a really exciting guard. Reminds me of Alondes Williams.”

@BimaThug: “So far, looks like the Summer League Rockets will include: G Bruce Thornton G Quadir Copeland G Tristen Newton? F Isaiah Crawford? C Oscar Cluff”

@Stunna999_: “Rockets sign 6’6 Guard/Wing Quadir Copeland to a two way contract 🚀 Good playmaker, can finish at the rim , can shoot the three solid two way pickup How we feelin Rocket fans 🤔”

@SrNiino___: “Who is Quadir Copeland? Quadir Copeland is a 6’6″ combo guard who stands out for his size, court vision, ability to attack the rim, and versatile defense. He is a highly dynamic playmaker, he averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.”

Looking At The Rockets

The Rockets are coming off a year where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

That said, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.

The franchise will be an intriguing team to watch this summer.