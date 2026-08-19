Former Rockets Top-Three Pick Seen as Player Who Needs Traded

The Houston Rockets are trying to find a way to win a title. Last season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Lakers. It was a disappointing finish, especially because LA didn’t have its two best players in the series.

Reed Sheppard was forced into a larger role last season after a preseason injury to Fred VanVleet. Sheppard had some good offensive moments, but had one of the worst turnovers in NBA postseason history. Now, he is seen as a player who needs a change of scenery.

Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Seen as a Player Who Needs a Trade

Dan Favele of Bleacher Report believes that Sheppard needs a trade. He cites the fact that Sheppard is a young player who could be falling in the rotation now that VanVleet is back from his injury.

“There is no telling how far Sheppard’s court time falls with FVV back in the fold. Head coach Ime Udoka has never seemed especially enamored with the 22-year-old. Would anybody be surprised if Marcus Smart begins the season ahead of him in the rotation?”

Favale believes that Sheppard would be better off somewhere else so that he can actually thrive in a new role.

“If nothing else, this partnership just doesn’t feel like a good match. The Rockets have too many other established mouths to feed. They aren’t going to fully plumb the depths of what Sheppard is—or isn’t—without selling off a key veteran or two,” Favale notes.

Sheppard was the third overall pick back in 2024. Last year was his first opportunity to get some real rotational minutes. He averaged 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. While he shot 39.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, his defense was too poor to take advantage of that.

Houston Might Keep Reed Sheppard on the Shelf Next Season

Ime Udoka has proven that he cares about the defensive side of the court. If he doesn’t think Sheppard can hold up on that end, he won’t play him. While Sheppard is one of the few players who can stretch the floor for the Rockets, the coaching staff has clear trust issues with him.

Last season, Houston had the 12th-worst true shooting percentage in the NBA. Keeping Sheppard on the bench likely wouldn’t help with that. Having fewer reliable 3-point shooters is not something they need, especially if they can’t find easy shots.

The return of VanVleet and Steven Adams should help the Rockets be better in the regular season. Houston believes they are in win-now mode, so trading Sheppard for a more win-now piece could be smart. That would give Sheppard a better chance to live up to his draft position, as well.

Houston will have an easier time getting a higher seed in the Western Conference playoffs next year.