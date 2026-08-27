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Houston Rockets Part Ways With 25-Year-Old Guard Before Training Camp

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Houston Rockets, Tristen Newton
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 12: Javon Small #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Tristen Newton #00 of the Houston Rockets embrace after a game at Toyota Center on April 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ahead of next month’s training camp, the Houston Rockets made another roster move on Wednesday.

The Rockets have officially parted ways with 25-year-old guard Tristen Newton, as per NBA.com’s transaction logs.

Newton initially signed a two-way deal with the Rockets in January, primarily playing for their NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

He suited up for just one game as a Rockets player, scoring 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 12.

Tristen Newton’s NBA Career

Tristen Newton

GettyTristen Newton #00 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Toyota Center on April 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

After a five-year collegiate career with the East Carolina Pirates and the UConn Huskies, Tristen Newton entered the 2024 NBA draft. Newton was drafted 49th overall by the Indiana Pacers and was signed to a two-way contract.

Newton appeared in just five games for the Pacers before getting waived midway through his rookie season. He was claimed by the Minnesota Timberwolves to remain as a two-way contract player. He played three games for the Timberwolves, though he was part of the team for the rest of the season.

The Timberwolves waived him before last season’s training camp. His play in the NBA G League caught the attention of the Houston Rockets. He signed a two-way deal with the Rockets, but he only played one game in the final game of the regular season.

Houston Rockets Sign Rafael Castro

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

GettyHead coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets reacts during the first quarter of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on January 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Houston Rockets waived Tristen Newton to make way for rookie center Rafael Castro, who officially signed a two-way contract on Wednesday.

Castro reportedly signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after getting undrafted. However, it seemed like the deal fell through or it was just a Summer League deal since he played for the Bucks in Las Vegas, as per HoopsRumors.

The 23-year-old big man played college basketball at Providence and at George Washington. He averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks in his senior season with the Revolutionaries.

Castro joins Sean Pedulla and Quadir Copeland as two-way players for the Rockets heading into training camp.

Rockets This Offseason

Kevin Durant

GettyKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Following a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant wasn’t 100 percent healthy in the postseason, plus the Rockets never had Fred VanVleet all season due to a knee injury.

The Rockets did address the lack of shooting and playmaking depth in free agency this summer, adding Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic. They also re-signed Tari Eason, Isaiah Crawford and Jae’Sean Tate.

Other moves include trading Dorian Finney-Smith to the Charlotte Hornets and letting Josh Okogie sign with the Utah Jazz.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Houston Rockets Part Ways With 25-Year-Old Guard Before Training Camp

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