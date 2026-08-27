Houston Rockets Part Ways With 25-Year-Old Guard Before Training Camp

Ahead of next month’s training camp, the Houston Rockets made another roster move on Wednesday.

The Rockets have officially parted ways with 25-year-old guard Tristen Newton, as per NBA.com’s transaction logs.

Newton initially signed a two-way deal with the Rockets in January, primarily playing for their NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

He suited up for just one game as a Rockets player, scoring 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 12.

Tristen Newton’s NBA Career

After a five-year collegiate career with the East Carolina Pirates and the UConn Huskies, Tristen Newton entered the 2024 NBA draft. Newton was drafted 49th overall by the Indiana Pacers and was signed to a two-way contract.

Newton appeared in just five games for the Pacers before getting waived midway through his rookie season. He was claimed by the Minnesota Timberwolves to remain as a two-way contract player. He played three games for the Timberwolves, though he was part of the team for the rest of the season.

The Timberwolves waived him before last season’s training camp. His play in the NBA G League caught the attention of the Houston Rockets. He signed a two-way deal with the Rockets, but he only played one game in the final game of the regular season.

Houston Rockets Sign Rafael Castro

The Houston Rockets waived Tristen Newton to make way for rookie center Rafael Castro, who officially signed a two-way contract on Wednesday.

Castro reportedly signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after getting undrafted. However, it seemed like the deal fell through or it was just a Summer League deal since he played for the Bucks in Las Vegas, as per HoopsRumors.

The 23-year-old big man played college basketball at Providence and at George Washington. He averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks in his senior season with the Revolutionaries.

Castro joins Sean Pedulla and Quadir Copeland as two-way players for the Rockets heading into training camp.

Rockets This Offseason

Following a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant wasn’t 100 percent healthy in the postseason, plus the Rockets never had Fred VanVleet all season due to a knee injury.

The Rockets did address the lack of shooting and playmaking depth in free agency this summer, adding Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic. They also re-signed Tari Eason, Isaiah Crawford and Jae’Sean Tate.

Other moves include trading Dorian Finney-Smith to the Charlotte Hornets and letting Josh Okogie sign with the Utah Jazz.