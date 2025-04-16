Illinois’ Will Riley Enters NBA Draft

University of Illinois guard/forward Will Riley has entered the 2025 NBA Draft, he confirmed on ESPN.

Speaking with ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, Riley, a projected first-round pick, will enter the NBA Draft after a successful freshman season. Riley would reconfirm his decision, thanking his university in an online post:

“Since I was a kid, I’ve dreamed of playing in the NBA. That dream has fueled my passion and my commitment to the game. Now, I’m ready to take the next step and chase that dream at the highest level. No matter where this journey takes me, I’ll always be a Fighting Illini. This place, this community — it will forever be a part of who I am. Go Illini!”

Riley’s freshman season as an Illinois Fighting Illini was a successful journey into the NCAA. As a primary bench scorer, Riley showcased his scoring ability from the perimeter, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game en route to winning the Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year. Riley’s prowess was highlighted by a 31 point performance against Easter Illinois.

With his 6’8″ and 180 lb weight, he projects as a thin, high scoring wing. His wiry frame will help in moving around screens and scoring from the perimeter. Physically and play style wise, his game is comparable to Dallas Mavericks’ Max Christie, where his off-ball play will help him play into the flow of an offense, particularly in a backup roll.

Illinois guard/forward Will Riley has entered the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 25-26th in New York.