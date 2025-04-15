Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis Enters NBA Draft

After a successful freshman season, University of Illinois star guard Kasparas Jakucionis has entered the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jakucionis, who is a projected top 10 pick in this season’s draft, told ESPN he intends to declare for the draft in an interview with reporter Jonathan Givony. Jakucionis took his time to thank the Illinois for his time in the school as he prepares to enter the next level of basketball:

“This has been my dream from a young age. I’ve waited for this moment a long time. Saying goodbye to Illinois will be the hardest part. I’ve made friendships and built real relationships with players, coaches, support staff, and everyone around Champaign. My goal now is to work as hard as I can, and be the best version of myself.”

Jakucionis had a strong freshman campaign and his play impacted winning. With season averages of 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, the young guard led the Illinois Fighting Illini to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where he almost had a triple double in a route of Xavier before falling to the University of Kentucky.

At 6’6″, Jakucionis profiles as a bigger bodied guard who uses his physicality and court vision to disrupt opposing defenses. His game has a lot of comparable San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell with a point guard’s vision. His ability to bully smaller guards and his pick and roll play will likely lead to his name being called early in the NBA Draft.

Illinois star guard Kasparas Jakucionis has entered the 2025 NBA Draft. Expect the talented guard to have his name called on June 25-26th in New York.