Aysia McCloud, Myles Turner’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aysia McCloud is the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner.

The happy couple has taken the internet by storm in recent years with several viral moments.

Here is everything you need to know about Myles Turner’s girlfriend, Aysia McCloud.

1. They Became Social Media Official Back in 2023

Turner and McCloud went through the same social media phases as many couples, warming up from a soft launch to a hard launch.

Myles was commenting on Aysia’s posts back in March of 2023, but the two didn’t post a photo together until July 2023.

Since then, they’ve been a regular presence on each others’ social media, always smiling big and going on epic adventures together.

2. Aysia and Myles Have the Same Birthday

Myles Turner was born on March 24, 1996.

And funny enough, according to her Instagram, Aysia McCloud was born on March 24, 1995 — making her exactly a year older than Myles!

They must have an epic day of celebration on March 24.

3. Aysia Has a Successful Finance Career

According to her LinkedIn, Asyia is a marketing manager at Alphaeon Credit, a patient financing program that works with healthcare product and service companies.

She got her start in that space after earning her bachelor’s degree in retail and consumer science and business administration from the University of Tennessee.

4. Aysia and Myles have a cat together

Aysia and Myles both love to post pics with their adorable grey and white cat, who is aptly named Casper McCloud-Turner.

Turner even proudly displays #CatDad in his Instagram bio and was posted alongisde Casper by the Pacers for national cat day.

5. Aysia participates in Myles’s hobbies

One of McCloud and Turner’s most viral moments was when they dressed up as Han Solo and Princess Leia for the Pacers’ Star Wars night back on December 20, 2023.

They also dressed up as Harry Potter characters that same year on Halloween.

But dressing up is not the only way McCloud shares Turner’s love for pop culture. According to SLAM magazine, McCloud also does Turner’s favorite hobby with him — building LEGOs!

In the past couple of years, Aysia and Myles have built a fun and exciting life together. Pacers fans are rooting for all the best for the Indiana power couple!