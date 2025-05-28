Chandler Parsons Explains Why Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton is Not a Superstar

Tyrese Haliburton has been proving a lot of doubters wrong with his high-level performances in the Indiana Pacers‘ playoff run. However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons is not ready to give him the superstar label yet.

Haliburton has been instrumental in the Pacers’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals, taking out the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds. He continued this momentum against the New York Knicks, where Indiana is now one win away from the NBA Finals.

His display in Game 5 on Tuesday night was historic. In 38 minutes of action, Haliburton finished with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, and four steals. He shot 11-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Despite this, Parsons refused to call the Pacers guard a superstar. During a May 28 episode of the “Run It Back” show, he explained why he views Stephen Curry in that light and not Haliburton.

“If Steph Curry is a superstar, Tyrese Haliburton can’t be because they’re not on the same level of fame and global recognition and impact of the game… even Jalen Brunson is more of a superstar than [Hali],” Parsons said.

“If Steph Curry is a superstar, Tyrese Haliburton can’t be…even Jalen Brunson is more of a superstar than Tyrese Haliburton” 👀 Chandler Parsons says there’s ‘levels’ to stardom in the NBA and ‘superstar’ is used too often 🗣️@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/ZMNpRt14GG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 28, 2025

What’s next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Chandler Parsons may be right about Stephen Curry having more fame and recognition in the basketball world, it doesn’t change the fact that Haliburton is earning his stripes as a star player.

Haliburton is only in his fifth season in the NBA, but his rise as a star for the Pacers has been significant. He brought Indiana to their second consecutive appearance in the East Finals, proving that his talent as the team’s first option is legitimate.

This postseason, he is averaging 19.4 points, 9.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 46.7% overall, including 33.6% from downtown, and 80% from the charity stripe.

Haliburton has delivered multiple clutch performances on Indiana’s behalf. With his series-winning layup in Game 5 against the Bucks, the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, and his game-tying triple in Game 1 against the Knicks, the star guard is serious with his elite form in the NBA playoffs. And teams should put respect on him and the Pacers for how much that have improved since last year.

Indiana leads 3-1 in their series against New York, meaning they are one win away from the NBA Finals. It would be their first appearance at that stage since 2000, making it imperative for Haliburton to finish the job and give his team the chance to compete for their first-ever NBA title.

The Pacers will look to close out the series on the road when the face the Knicks in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET.