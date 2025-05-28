Tyrese Haliburton Makes History in Pacers 130-121 Win Over Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton made history with his performance in the Indiana Pacers 130-121 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton became the first player to record 30+ points, 15+ assists and 10+ rebounds with no turnovers in an NBA playoff game.

The Pacers posted on X about the accomplishment with two words, “The Difference.” Haliburton finished the game with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. His teammate Pascal Siakam added 30 points of his own, while Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 31 points.

Play

Haliburton also became the first player to ever record 30+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds and 5+ made 3-pointers with 0 turnovers in any NBA game, including both the regular season and playoffs, according to Opta Stats.

Play

The Pacers victory game after winning two games on the road in New York and dropping Game 3 at home on Sunday. At his postgame press conference, Haliburton told reporters, “I just tried to be aggressive, tried to play my best. I felt like I let the team down in Game 3, I thought I could have been so much better.”

He added, “I felt like I responded the right way today, just trying to be defensive, trying to take what the defense gave me. … Trying to find guys and play the right way. Coach is always on me to rebound, everybody’s on me to rebound, so just trying to step up there being the best I could. … None of that’s possible without a full team effort.”

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Said About Tyrese Haliburton’s Performance: ‘This Has Become His Thing’

Play

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle raved about Haliburton’s 0-turnover performance during his postgame press conference, “This has become his thing. There will be a new statistical category perhaps named after him somewhere down the line. … I know he takes great pride in it and that’s a motivating factor.”

Carlisle said about Haliburton’s defense and rebounding, “He’s doing this within the system. There isn’t a lot of freelance stuff, where they’re just outside of the box gambles. He’s doing it within the system. And that’s real growth. He’s had a lot of things happen this year, the year’s been filled with ups and downs. He’s remained remarkably resilient and steadfast in his belief in what we’re doing and who he is. We need him to continue to lead us.”

Carlisle added, “It was a very, very tough game, very competitive game. Some of the shot-making in this series has been really beyond belief. Both teams. … At these high levels, these guys do amazing things, so when you can get a stop and a rebound it almost feels like an anomaly sometimes.”

The Eastern Conference Finals now head back to New York for Game 5 on Thursday, May 29, with an opportunity for Indiana to clinch the series.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Was Back in the Arena to Watch His Son

Haliburton had an extra boost on Tuesday night as his father, John Haliburton, was allowed back in the arena to watch him play. The elder Haliburton had been told to stay away from the Pacers playoff games after he confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of a first round game against the Milwaukee Bucks. John Haliburton did not attend the Pacers games against the Cavaliers and missed the first three games of the Knicks series.

“John Haliburton has missed eight games since the decision was made by the Pacers’ front office, and he was understanding and accepting of that decision, according to sources. He will continue to remain away from road games,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

After the win, Tyrese Haliburton told TNT when asked if his dad being in the building helped him, “Hell yeah. I’m glad pops was in the building, man, it makes it that much more sweet.”

He added at his press conference, “I know we’re saying ‘Free Pops,’ and ‘Pops was free,’ but he was not in jail. He happened to be in a very beautiful home sitting very pretty watching NBA basketball. He’s just fine.”