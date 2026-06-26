Pacers GM Clarifies How Aggressive Team Will Be This Offseason

The Indiana Pacers have been mentioned in rumors for trades this offseason. Perhaps the biggest rumor they have been involved in is trading for Trey Murphy III. Murphy III is one of the best 3-and-D players available on the trade market.

A trade for Murphy III would likely cost a significant amount. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Indiana has the assets to make a trade like that. That’s especially true after trading for Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. That trade ended up costing them the fifth pick in the Draft.

GM Chad Buchanan recently addressed these trade rumors and let everyone know how aggressive they will be this offseason.

Chad Buchanan addresses How Aggressive the Pacers will be This Offseason

While speaking to the media, Buchanan mentioned that Indiana won’t be doing anything “earth-shattering” this summer. Buchanan specifically mentioned building depth, which makes sense. They mostly have the same roster that made the Finals last season.

Adding depth to that current core is what makes the most sense financially. They are close to the luxury tax with the current players they have on their roster already. It’s one of the reasons why they didn’t extend Myles Turner to the number he wanted last offseason.

After trading Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers need depth at the wing and the shooting guard spot. Those are the two biggest positions of concern heading into next season. With Tyrese Haliburton back in the starting lineup, they need some depth pieces to round things out.

Buchanan didn’t say that Indiana won’t make any trades at all, but it’s clear they won’t make one for a massive name. A name just below the level of Murphy III would likely be the biggest name they would try to bring in. It would be shocking if they traded for a starter.

Indiana Loves the Current Group of Starters

There is a reason why the Pacers won’t do anything drastic this summer. They love who they have in the starting lineup at the moment. Adding Zubac was the last piece to the puzzle, and now they have a viable starting center. That’s not something they had this past season.

Without Haliburton leading the charge, Indiana had the third-worst offense in the NBA. Bringing him back healthy should help the offense execute at a much higher level. Still, Buchanan and the front office will be looking to add some backcourt depth this summer in case there is another rash of injuries.

The next two seasons are set for the Pacers to make a run at a title. Their finances are stacked, so that is their window. After that, some big changes could be coming to the organization, as they will not jump over the second apron of the luxury tax under any circumstances. They are barely willing to pay into the luxury tax, period.