Indiana Pacers Get Good Tyrese Haliburton Injury Timeline News

The Indiana Pacers will get Tyrese Haliburton back next season. Haliburton missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic, Haliburton provided some great news regarding his return timeline.

“I am telling you I’m going to be healthy right now,” Haliburton said, via Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. “I feel great. I’m doing everything. I’m playing pick-up pretty regularly at this point. I feel great. I will be ready for the season. If the season was today, I’d be ready.”

Haliburton added that the only thing missing from his recovery is playing against NBA players. He is set to travel to Los Angeles before training camp and play pickup games with some of his peers.

It has been more than a year since Haliburton suffered the injury. The typical recovery period for a torn Achilles tendon is around nine to 12 months. He will have around 16 months once the regular season begins in October.

Tyrese Haliburton Pulls Off Highlight Dunk During Workout

The Indiana Pacers uploaded a video of Tyrese Haliburton hitting an Eastbay dunk during a workout last month. It was a surprising move by Haliburton since he’s never been known for his vertical or even dunking.

Haliburton was pretty pumped after making the highlight slam, which went viral on social media. It was also impressive, considering he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury.

According to Dustin Dopirak, Haliburton hasn’t pulled off an Eastbay dunk since he was 20 years old. It took him multiple takes before successfully executing the difficult jam.

Here’s the video of the dunk:

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Without Haliburton last season, the Pacers finished with a record of 19-63. They were the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, but they lost their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers due to the Ivica Zubac trade at the deadline.

Indiana Pacers Roster Next Season

Here is the Indiana Pacers’ current roster heading into training camp:

Tyrese Haliburton | Guard | No. 0

Obi Toppin | Forward | No. 1

Andrew Nembhard | Guard | No. 2

Braden Smith | Guard | No. 3

Jarace Walker | Forward | No. 5

T.J. McConnell | Guard | No. 9

Kelly Oubre Jr. | Forward | No. 10

Johnny Furphy | Guard | No. 12

Jalen Slawson | Forward | No. 18

Larry Nance Jr. | Forward | No. 22

Aaron Nesmith | Forward | No. 23

Kobe Brown | Forward | No. 24

Ben Sheppard | Guard | No. 26

Quenton Jackson | Guard | No. 29

Jay Huff | Center | No. 32

Ivica Zubac | Center | No. 40

Pascal Siakam | Forward | No. 43

Ethan Thompson | Guard | No. 55

It’s unclear if the Pacers will add more players to compete at training camp. There are multiple reports about Ethan Thompson agreeing on a deal with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia. The Pacers will have to waive Thompson to make the contract official.