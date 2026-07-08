Pacers Have a Surprise Change with the Coaching Staff

The Indiana Pacers have had a relatively quiet offseason. After losing out on the fifth pick in the Draft, the team didn’t have much business to conduct. They decided to trade Kam Jones to open up a roster spot, which they used on Kelly Oubre.

Oubre signed a two-year deal, and that is the only signing that Indiana has made in the offseason. That was expected, since they already have an expensive team. Keeping the team near or below the luxury tax is the goal, but they are hard-capped at the first apron.

Now, the Pacers have had an unexpected change to their coaching staff in the middle of the summer.

Pacers Lose Assistant Coach Johnny Carpenter to the Bucks

According to Tony East of Forbes, Johnny Carpenter has left the Pacers for a position with the Bucks. Rick Carlisle released a statement on losing Carpenter in the middle of the offseason, as well.

“Johnny Carpenter has accepted a position with the Milwaukee Bucks as assistant coach and head of player development. Bryce Taylor, our newly appointed head coach of the Noblesville Boom, will take over immediately as head coach of our summer league team in Vegas. We will adjust and promote from within to cover Johnny’s departure. The Bucks’ offer to Johnny was a clear step up in responsibility, and therefore received the organization’s blessing. We thank Johnny and his family for a great year with the Pacers and wish them the very best.”

Carpenter was with Indiana for one year after previously being on staff with the Virginia Cavaliers. He wasn’t a massive part of the coaching staff, but he was the head coach of the summer league team. Indiana wasn’t necessarily prepared to have a change at this point in the summer.

Indiana is Still Expected to be a Contender Next Season

Despite the sudden change in the coaching staff, the Pacers are still expecting to be a contender for the title next year. With Tyrese Haliburton fully healthy, they have confidence that the offense will be much better next season. Missing him was the reason they didn’t make the playoffs.

Without Haliburton, Indiana was pitiful on that end of the court. They had the third-worst offense in the league. With him back in the lineup, there is no reason why Indiana shouldn’t be back near the top of the Eastern Conference, even with other teams improving.

The Pacers still have to make sure that Haliburton is fully healthy and can knock off the rust that he has accumulated. Once that is certain, they should be ready to compete at the highest level again. They are banking on the same core that made the Finals in 2025 to help them do that again next season.

Carpenter, meanwhile, will take on a new challenge on a rebuilding Bucks team.