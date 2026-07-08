Indiana Pacers Further Fortifies the Bench by Signing Forward to One-Year Deal

The Indiana Pacers were not expected to be very active in free agency. Their roster was pretty much complete after making the trade deadline deal for Ivica Zubac. Coming into the summer, the biggest need for them was a backup wing.

They were able to get one when they signed Kelly Oubre to a two-year deal. Oubre should help Indiana by bringing a guy who can score and defend off the bench. He can also start if needed, as well. After that signing, they weren’t expected to make many more moves.

Now, Indiana has completed what could be their final move by signing Larry Nance Jr. to a deal.

Pacers Sign Larry Nance Jr. to a One-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Indiana has signed Nance Jr. to a one-year contract worth $4 million. That gives Indiana another option to use as a backup big. Nance Jr. will give the Pacers another veteran presence in the locker room, as well.

Nance Jr. has seen his production slip in the last couple of seasons. He played just 35 games last season for the Cavaliers, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and one assist per game. What is troubling is his shooting percentage, which was just 41.9 percent.

It’s unlikely that Nance Jr. sees much playing time in Indiana, but he gives them a veteran option if they need a change of pace. He can stretch the floor a bit and could play small-ball center if needed. He plays hard, which is always a valuable trait to have, as well.

This is the last signing that the team can make this offseason, as they now have 15 guaranteed contracts on the books for next season. They have a couple of two-way deals, as well. The only other roster changes they could have are if they decide to make a trade.

Indiana is No Longer a Young Team

After the moves they have made in the last few years, the Pacers are no longer a super-young team. Their roster was pretty young when they made the Finals two seasons ago. Now, the core of the team has a lot of experience with various teams.

It would be surprising if the Pacers made a trade this summer. They seem to be content with the roster they have assembled heading into next year. The expectations within the organization are that they should contend for a championship with Tyrese Haliburton back.

With Indiana getting healthy heading into next season, they could vault right back to the top of the East. With this signing, this will confirm that Indiana will be in the luxury tax heading into the 2026-27 season. That is not a place they operate from very often.

The Pacers are going to be active at the trade deadline if they don’t like how this team meshes together. They are operating under the assumption that their title window is open now.