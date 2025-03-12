Pacers’ Haiburton: Pistons Aren’t Rivals Yet

The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers have one of the most storied rivalries in the NBA and one that’s being rekindled, but according to their star guard, it’s not there yet.

Pacer’s All-Star Tyrese Haliburton believes the rivalry won’t be rekindled until they face each other in the playoffs. In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Haliburton spoke about the Pistons/Pacers rivalry and how they can be called a rivalry when they meet in the postseason:

“If we play the Pistons in the playoffs, then I think you can say the rivalry is back.”

Though he would go on to talk about the history between the Pistons and Pacers, but his standing isn’t without merit. NBA regular season rivalries aren’t as prevalent since it’s an 82-game season. One win isn’t going to stop a team from going to the playoffs. In order for the rivalry between the two to be reignited, they have to have postseason battles. The Pistons and Pacers have had a few clashes this season, with numerous separations and viral confrontations, but nothing at the level of previous encounters.

One thing to counter Haliburton’s comments is that the storied rivalry has existed for decades. Since the 1980s, the teams have routinely met in the playoffs and would constantly get physical and one-up the other. In 2004, the rivalry would reach infamous status, following a hard-fought series where the Pistons would win 4-2. This escalated into unprecedented levels following the Malice at the Palace, where several players would brawl with fans in the stands at the now-demolished Palace of Auburn Hills.

While the rivalry hopefully never reaches that level again, the truth is the Pistons and Pacers players are going to inherit the history that these two teams have. This rivalry will be carried out through the current players, and there is a chance that the Pistons and Pacers will meet in the first round this season. If both teams get the fourth and fifth seeds, Haliburton’s wish will be granted early. Two divisional opponents acting as measuring sticks for the other and potentially knocking the other out of the playoffs is something that will build the rivalry back up for the two young teams.

The Pacers won the series for the 2024-25 season 3-1 against the Pistons, so the two would have to meet in the playoffs. The rivalry is on the cusp of restarting, and with seeding being a major issue between the Pistons and Pacers, their series could be a must-see.