Pacers Proposed to Sign LeBron James After 3-Team Bronny James Trade

LeBron James has yet to decide his next destination as a free agent after deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. Speculations have been floating around and while there are favorite landing spots, some surprising destinations may come up as well.

The list of interested teams continues to expand beyond frontrunners like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. One of those could be the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers could pursue an indirect approach to lure the veteran superstar for his record 24th NBA season. With a chance that James’ son, Bronny James, would be traded, there is a hypothetical trade that brings him to Indianapolis.

In the three-team trade, the Lakers would send Bronny to Indiana. The Pacers would also receive Svi Mykhailiuk and Kyle Filipowski from the Utah Jazz. The Jazz, in turn, receives Jarace Walker from Indiana.

While there hasn’t been any indication from LeBron’s camp about wanting his son in his next destination, a father-son reunion would be enticing.

Pacers Pitched to Acquire Bronny James with Eyes Set on Pairing with LeBron

The Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny’s salary for 2026-27 and at $2.3 million, it isn’t a significant deal to carry on. However, L.A. could potentially move him to clear roster slots.

The younger James has shown some flashes, but not anything to warrant a suitable role with decent minutes. It is expected that any move for Bronny is a precursor to luring his father. His deal won’t significantly affect the cap and he can also be a depth guard.

The Pacers are already in the luxury tax with serious commitments to key pieces like Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and Andrew Nembhard. They have limited flexibility with recent signings like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

However, this proposed framework brings in two more pieces with modest deals, such as Bronny’s. Mykhailiuk is on a veteran minimum-level deal, while Filipowski is still on his rookie scale deal. They also send out Walker’s $8.5 million salary, which could almost match the incoming deals.

If any chance LeBron decides to sign, he will be joining well below his maximum. His camp has indicated that a massive payday is not on his agenda for his next destination.

Making the Most of a James Father-Son Reunion in Indiana

In this framework, a move to Indianapolis offers LeBron a chance to play alongside his son and star point guard Haliburton. This would, of course, have to mean that the Pacers beat other franchises to his signature.

Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in the 2025 NBA Finals. Without him, the Pacers didn’t build on that finals run and endured a losing record season, finishing second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

With LeBron as a veteran piece and Haliburton’s return, the Pacers can look competitive once more. However, the road to signing the veteran superstar won’t be easy for the Pacers. It makes this Bronny proposal a chance if LeBron indicates a desire to play with his son.