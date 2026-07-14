Pacers Rivals Couldn’t Convince GM to Take Tyrese Haliburton Over Massive Mistake

The Indiana Pacers made the decision to trade for Tyrese Haliburton back in 2022. It was a trade that helped them change the course of franchise history. Adding Haliburton gave them a franchise player to build around and take them to new heights.

That culminated in 2025 when Haliburton brought Indiana within one game of winning an NBA title. He tore his Achilles in Game 7, and missed all of this past season. Now he’s back, and the team is expecting to contend for a championship yet again.

Despite all of this success with the Pacers, Indiana almost didn’t get this chance. He was almost drafted by a division rival, which likely means he never would have been traded to the Pacers.

Bulls Wanted to Draft Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, Took Bust Instead

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, several executives within the Bulls‘ organization wanted to take Tyrese Haliburton fourth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, they took Patrick Williams instead because of the love Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley had for him.

“Multiple people in the scouting and analytics departments pushed, instead, for the Bulls to draft Tyrese Haliburton, the 6-foot-5 point guard out of Iowa State, sources with knowledge of those discussions told ESPN. They liked Williams but implored Karnisovas and Eversley to look past Haliburton’s funky jump shot and consider how often the ball actually went in,” Collier wrote.

Had the Bulls taken Haliburton, it’s highly unlikely that the Pacers would have been able to trade for him. It’s rare that trades happen in the division with potential stars, although that just happened with Jaylen Brown in Philly. It’s clearly something that would have changed the fortunes of both franchises.

Haliburton has become an All-NBA player and a top 10 player in the NBA. Williams averages just nine points per game over the six seasons he’s played. It’s pretty clear that Haliburton has been the better player and would have been the correct pick for Chicago.

Indiana Thinks They Can Win a Title With Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton almost won a championship with the Pacers in 2025. Had he not gotten hurt, there is an argument to be made that Indiana could have beat the Thunder in Game 7. He missed all of last season. With him back next year, they expect to be at the top of the East again.

This past year, without Haliburton playing a single game, Indiana had the third-worst offense in the league. With him back in the lineup, the Pacers should be able to generate easier shots with his passing ability. He is also the best pull-up 3-point shooter that the team has.

Had Haliburton been drafted by Chicago, his career likely would have turned out much differently. Now, he is thriving in Indiana, although he has to bounce back from this devastating injury. That will determine if the team can win a championship.