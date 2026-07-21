Indiana Pacers Part Ways With 24-Year-Old Shooting Guard After NBA Summer League

The Indiana Pacers are making changes to their roster following the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

According to the NBA’s official transaction logs, the Pacers waived Taelon Peter on Monday. Peter was drafted 54th overall by Indiana last year out of Liberty. He also played for Tennessee Tech and Arkansas Tech in college.

Peter appeared in 38 games for the Pacers last season and was one of three players signed to two-way contracts heading into the Summer League. He averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.9 minutes per game as a rookie.

The 24-year-old shooting guard played much better in the NBA G League, averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 20 games for the Noblesville Boom.

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In five Summer League games, Peter put up 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. However, he struggled with turnovers at 2.2 per game.

According to HoopsRumors, the Pacers have tough decisions to make for their two-way contracts. They still have Ethan Thompson and Kobe Brown, but they are interested in signing 2026 second-round pick Braden Smith to a two-way deal. They also have a two-way qualifying offer to Summer League breakout star Jalen Slawson.

Indiana Pacers This Offseason

The Indiana Pacers didn’t make any huge transactions this offseason. They are coming off a 19-win season with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered at the 2025 NBA Finals.

Haliburton is expected to be healthy at the start of next season, which should bolster the Pacers’ chances of being competitive in the Eastern Conference. The franchise added a couple of players in free agency: Larry Nance Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Pacers signed Nance to a one-year deal, while Oubre received a two-year contract. Nance brings a lot of experience to the Pacers, and he will likely be a valuable backup frontcourt player next season.

Oubre, on the other hand, brings depth in the wings that lost Bennedict Mathurin at the trade deadline last season. He should provide scoring and shooting to a team desperate for a third option on offense behind Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

As for departures, the Pacers traded Kam Jones to the Chicago Bulls and waived big man Micah Potter earlier this month.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

In addition to a torn Achilles tendon, Tyrese Haliburton also dealt with shingles during his recovery. Haliburton spoke to reporters late last month during his basketball camp and shared an update on his injury and illness.

“I look back at videos of me, and I can see how swollen my face is,” Haliburton said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m glad that’s beyond me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player, for the first time in a long time, which is exciting.”

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will have to contend against a revamped Eastern Conference, with the New York Knicks as champions, Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami.