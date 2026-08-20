Two-Time NBA All-Star Named Indiana Pacers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

As a team, the Indiana Pacers will have a lot to prove during the 2026-27 NBA season.

The same could be said for Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who will be returning to game action for Indiana after missing the entirety of the ’25-26 season due to a torn Achilles.

Tyrese Haliburton Named Indiana Pacers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and Haliburton was the pick for Indiana.

Coming off of a major injury, Haliburton will have to prove that he’s still the same player that he was before the injury. Indiana’s future on a team largely hinges on his ability to do so.

“You wouldn’t think a two-time All-NBA superstar who had already led his team to within a single win of a championship is all done proving himself, but Tyrese Haliburton’s torn Achilles changed everything. His career now features a distinct before-and-after dividing line, and what he does from now on will probably be harder than what he’s done before,” Hughes wrote. “The after’ portion of his career matters so much because Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers spent his year on the shelf acting as if he would be the same elite driver of offense he was before the injury. . . . We’ll see if Haliburton’s form justifies that belief.”

This story will be updated.