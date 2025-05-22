Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Mocks Knicks Fans [VIRAL VIDEO]

All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton‘s father, John Haliburton, has been the Indiana Pacers star’s biggest supporter since he entered the NBA in 2020.

Along the way, John has found himself in hot water for his antics, specifically for his excessive celebration after Pacers victories. Still, Haliburton Sr. does not intend to curb his feelings whenever his son produces magical moments.

After the Pacers’ improbable win over the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, John Haliburton was seen mocking Knicks fans by pulling out the “choke sign” celebration, which his son used after forcing the game into overtime.

The following video was captured by a fan at a bar in Indianapolis:

John Haliburton having the time of his life 😂🔥 (🎥 @pplcallme_Ky ) pic.twitter.com/CpyrItxORx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 22, 2025

Lift Haliburton’s Ban?

Tyrese Haliburton’s father was banned from attending both road and home games by the Pacers following his confrontation with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round of the playoffs. The incident occurred moments after Indiana celebrated Hali’s go-ahead layup that sealed the team’s 118-119 win in overtime.

According to Antetokounmpo, John Haliburton was “disrespectful” by shoving a towel in his face and talking smack to him after the Pacers won the series.

Subsequently, the Pacers condemned his actions and barred him from games for the foreseeable future. John Haliburton apologized for his actions via social media.

TNT’s Charles Barkley believes it’s time to lift the ban.

“Hey, my man paid his dues,” Barkley told “Inisde the NBA” on TNT on May 21, via Yahoo Sports.

“He did something really, really stupid. But he’s been punished. I’m asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Games 3 and 4. Listen, he paid his dues. It shouldn’t be indefinite. He’s been punished enough, he will never do anything that stupid again.”

Charles Barkley wants John Haliburton to be unbanned "He paid his dues. It shouldn't be indefinite. He's been punished enough. He would never do anything that stupid again." (h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/EO3f2KdA9Q — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 22, 2025

Should the Pacers/NBA allow John Haliburton back for the playoff run? ( 🎥 @pplcallme_Ky ) pic.twitter.com/X2gOc5tiB5 — Numbers On The Board (@notbpod) May 22, 2025

Pacers Favorites to Win the East

The Pacers entered the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks as underdogs, but all that changed following their Game 1 victory.

According to multiple sportsbooks, they are now +475 favorites to beat the Knicks and represent the Eastern Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals.

“The Knicks are now underdogs (+135) to win the series, and they have to win a game on the road to get home-court advantage back in this matchup,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Peter Dewey.

“To make matters worse, Indiana has been elite on the road in the playoffs, going 5-1 overall, winning each of its last five road games. So, there is no guarantee the Knicks will end up winning Game 2 at home. Oddsmakers have set New York as a 5.5-point favorite in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.”

The Pacers beat the Cavaliers three times on the road during the second round, and the Bucks once in the first round. As such, they have all the makings of a championship-level roster that rises to the occasion in hostile territory.