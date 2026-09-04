Tyrese Haliburton Throws Out First-Pitch at Brewers-Cubs, Then Fights Bucks Fan on Social Media

Tyrese Haliburton threw out the first-pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game on Thursday night. Usually, this would be an honor, however, Haliburton’s situation has become quite complicated.

The Indiana Pacers point guard is a native of Wisconsin. Now 26 years old, Haliburton was born and raised in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, making the Brewers his hometown MLB team during his youth. But now, sporting a Cubs jersey as he took the mound at Wrigley Field, Haliburton appears to have “switched teams”.

The two-time NBA All-Star claims he had an invitation to throw out the first-pitch at a Brewers game in 2025. He also claims that offer was rescinded by the Brewers after Haliburton eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. This backstory is purely hearsay, but it explains how he wound up throwing out the first-pitch for the Cubs on Thursday night.

Tyrese Haliburton Gets Into Heated Social Media Exchange With Bucks Fan

An impassioned Bucks fan, Nathan Marzion, made an attempt, and succeeded, to get Haliburton’s attention on Thursday — not in a good way. Marzion, the host of a Bucks podcast, posted a tweet on X that not only got Haliburton’s attention, but earned a response from the Pacers star.

“If the Cubs lose, this is why,” Marzion posted on X.

If the Cubs lose, this is why. https://t.co/kiXA21QZGB — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 3, 2026

This post from 1:42 p.m. EDT has just over 216,000 views on X after approximately 11 hours. And that’s just where the exchange between Marzion and Haliburton got started. Following the Cubs 2-1 victory over the Brewers, Haliburton responded directly to Marzion.

“We won, so what does that mean Nathaniel?” Haliburton posted on X.

This is the part where Marzion went all-in, telling Haliburton exactly how he feels about the Wisconsin native.

“It means you’re still the guy who went from a likeable hometown kid to someone who goes out of his way to be an asshole towards Milwaukee,” Marzion posted on X.

This post has just over 1.1 million views on X. This social media argument between a fan and a current NBA player has reached astronomical levels.

It means you're still the guy who went from a likeable hometown kid to someone who goes out of his way to be an asshole towards Milwaukee https://t.co/fLMPCqh3mL — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 4, 2026

And if the world of social media thought that’s where this heated X interaction would end, they’d be dead wrong. Haliburton not only responded, again, but dug up six year old tweets from Marzion.

“Is this how you talk about assholes? Or did I hurt your wittle feelings back to back years in April,” Haliburton posted on X.

Is this how you talk about assholes? Or did I hurt your wittle feelings back to back years in April https://t.co/JqRwumBR50 pic.twitter.com/J7wFLaudF9 — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) September 4, 2026

Haliburton, and Marzion, appear to have some free-time on their hands, because this not-so-friendly exchange did not stop there.

“I just said that you used to be likeable… I was a big fan! Which is why it’s sad you became the anti-Milwaukee guy that you are,” Marzion posted on X.

I just said that you used to be likeable… I was a big fan! Which is why it's sad that you became the anti-Milwaukee guy that you are https://t.co/5fIjGl4oC2 — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 4, 2026

As of just after 1:00 a.m. EDT, Marzion appears to have thrown the final blow in this seemingly non-stop battle on X. After Haliburton responded one last time, Marzion posted an image of Giannis Antetokounmpo showing off his NBA championship ring. And Marzion asked Haliburton one more simple question:

“Where’s yours?”

Marzion isn’t completely unknown. His work in podcasting seems to have helped him gain a following on social media. As of Thursday, he has 65,480 followers on X. After this wild exchange with Haliburton, it’s likely that number will be on the rise.