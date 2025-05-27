Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Jones’ Message on Pacers-Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones has become a staple at Indiana Pacers games. This trend is continuing during the NBA playoffs as the team faces the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton’s dad John Haliburton has garnered plenty of attention for his temporary ban in attending Pacers games following his antics towards Giannis Antetokounmpo during the playoffs. Now, Haliburton’s father will once again attend games, but Jones has also been a regular source of support for the Pacers guard during these high stakes matchups.



During the Pacers-Knicks series, Jones took to Instagram to post photos from Madison Square Garden. Jones’ play on words with her caption captured the attention of fans.

“Finally got to see the ball drop in NYC 😏,” Jones noted in a May 23, 2025, Instagram post.

Instead of seeing the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, Jones has been watching Haliburton score the basketball against the Knicks. Jones was clearly referencing Haliburton’s improbable bucket in Game 1 to send the contest into overtime. Fans reacted to Jones’ funny post during the NBA playoffs.

“Elite caption,” said one fan.

“That’s the best caption I’ve seen in awhile!! 🔥🔥,” another noted.

“This caption is the GOAT!!” said one person.

“As a Knicks fan… I can honestly say that caption hurts so deeply,” another responded.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Jones on Pacers Star: ‘You Make This World Shine’

This is not Jones’ first rodeo as she has been Haliburton’s longtime girlfriend. Back in April, Jones revealed that she has been dating Haliburton for six years.

“6 whole years of loving you. Every single day you continue to amaze me!!” Jones said in an April 16, Instagram post. “You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side.

“You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹.”

Haliburton responded to the thoughtful post with a heartfelt message of his own.

“6 years damn, my ride or die always!” Haliburton reacted. “Love you girl❤️.”

Jade Jones Labeled Herself the ‘Luckiest Girl in the World’ in an Instagram Post About Tyrese Haliburton

Back in February, Jones took to Instagram to wish her favorite NBA player a happy birthday. Jones gushed that she is “the luckiest girl in the world.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend!!” Jones said in the February 28, post. “Words will never be able to fully express how special you truly are to me!

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to go on this adventure with! You’re my rock forever! I love you so much 🥳💝.”

Tyrese Haliburton on Girlfriend: ‘I Fall for You More Everyday’

Haliburton’s social media page is also filled with posts about Jones. The Pacers star joined Jones in celebrating their six-year anniversary with a thoughtful Instagram post.



“6 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go,” Haliburton explained in the April 16, message. “I fall for you more everyday, I got you forever. Love you J❤️.”