Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jade Jones is the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. They met at Iowa State University and have been dating since 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones:

1. Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Met When They Were Students at Iowa State University, Where Jones Was a Cheerleader for the Cyclones

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones met when they were both students at Iowa State University, according to their social media profiles. Jones, an Iowa native, was a cheerleader for the Cyclones, according to her Instagram. She attended Davenport West High School, where she was also a cheerleader.

At the end of her cheerleading career in 2020, Jones wrote on Instagram, “As I sit here and reflect over the last four years, I truly couldn’t imagine my life without this sport. Cheerleading has carried me on a journey that I will never forget. Putting in hours on hours every week has truly been an emotional outlet for me throughout college to just let loose and be with the people who bring out the best version of myself. I have met my best friends, gained new skills I never imagined myself doing, and been taught so much more about myself not only as an athlete but as a person.”

She added, “Not being able to walk out on the mat one last time is such a heartbreaking feeling & I never thought I would end my senior season this way. Overall, I thank God for blessing me with this program and I have realized to stop taking things for granted. These relationships and memories are something I will cherish for the rest of my life. Iowa State Cheerleading will forever hold a spot in my heart. To the future of this program and my cheer family, I know y’all got me.”

In 2022, Jones wrote on Instagram about Haliburton, “Happy Birthday to my other half, my best friend, my forever!! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to get to love you. You have the kindest heart and the most contagious smile. I am so thankful for your endless love, support, motivation and security. Life with you feels like a dream and I can’t wait to keep writing our story together! Here’s to Chapter 22, Love you to the moon & back a billion times.”

2. Jones Studied to Be a Teacher at Iowa State

According to her Instagram, Jones studied education at Iowa State and pursued a teaching career.

In November 2018 she posted a photo with students, writing, “To my first graders, thank you for showing me the reason why I am pursuing my dream of teaching. I have absolutely loved every minute of learning all about you & your education. You guys make my job too easy by being such amazing students. I truly couldn’t have asked for a better class, better staff, or a better school. Walcott Elementary you rock!!! The adventure has just begun & I cannot wait to do this for the rest of my life! With lots of love & endless hugs, Ms. Jones.”

3. Haliburton & Jones Revealed Which One of Them Is More Gullible During an Interview With WAG Talk

Jones and Haliburton were interviewed by WAG Talk in April 2025 and they revealed that she is much more likely to get fooled by fake sports headlines than he is.

“She sends me Centel everyday,” Haliburton said, referencing the fake Twitter account NBA Centel.

4. Jones Was by Haliburton’s Side When He Won a Gold Medal With Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Jones has been by Haliburton’s side for his NBA career since draft night. In 2024, she accompanied Haliburton to Paris for the Olympics, where Haliburton won a gold medal as part of Team USA.

She wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her wearing the medal, “From dreams to reality!! you did it, my GOLD medalist! I am so beyond proud of you!!! We’re just getting started!!”

5. Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Introduced Their ‘Son,’ a Dog Named Ames, in 2021

In January 2021, Haliburton and Jones introduced their dog, named Ames, after the city where Iowa State is located. Haliburton wrote on Instagram, “Introducing my son, Ames💛.”

Jones wrote on her page, “Meet our sweet wittle Ames ❤️💛.”