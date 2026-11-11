Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Gives Concerning Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

The Indiana Pacers have received encouraging news about Tyrese Haliburton’s recovery, but head coach Rick Carlisle’s latest injury update suggests the All-Star guard isn’t particularly close to returning.

Speaking Wednesday, Nov. 11, Carlisle said Haliburton’s injured hamstring is progressing. However, he also offered a new timeframe for when reporters should ask about his status again.

“Check back in 10 days. I think that’s reasonable,” Carlisle said, according to Indianapolis Star reporter Dustin Dopirak.

That puts the next potential update around Nov. 21, extending the uncertainty surrounding a player who only recently returned from a devastating Achilles injury.

Haliburton remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain, and the Pacers have not announced a date for his return.

When Is Tyrese Haliburton Coming Back?

The latest comments from Carlisle suggest Pacers fans will have to wait longer for a meaningful update on Haliburton’s availability.

Indiana initially announced the injury on Oct. 28, with Carlisle describing Haliburton as week-to-week and indicating that he would miss at least two weeks. That initial period ended Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Instead of announcing that Haliburton was approaching his return, Carlisle pointed reporters toward another 10-day window.

That distinction is significant. Nov. 21 is not a confirmed return date, and Carlisle did not explicitly rule Haliburton out for every game during that period. Still, his response suggests Indiana is not ready to establish a firm timetable.

The Pacers’ upcoming schedule includes games against the New York Knicks on Nov. 13, Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 15, Houston Rockets on Nov. 18 and Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 20.

Indiana then visits the Knicks on Nov. 22 before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 23, giving the team two games immediately after Carlisle’s suggested checkpoint.

Those matchups could become relevant if Haliburton receives medical clearance, although there has been no indication that either game is being targeted for his return.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update Comes After Achilles Comeback

The latest setback is especially frustrating considering how long Haliburton waited to get back on the court.

Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against Oklahoma City, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025-26 season.

He finally returned for Indiana’s season opener on Oct. 21 and immediately showed signs of his old form.

Through his first four games, Haliburton averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the field.

But a left hamstring strain suffered during Indiana’s Oct. 26 game against Milwaukee interrupted that promising start.

The two injuries involve different legs and different structures. The Achilles injury was on his right side, while the current hamstring issue affects his left leg.

There have also been encouraging developments. Carlisle said Saturday, Nov. 7, that Haliburton was receiving daily treatment in a hyperbaric chamber and making progress, although his timetable remained uncertain.

Wednesday’s comments confirm that progress is continuing. They also show that the Pacers are not rushing their star point guard back into action.

Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs. the Wizards?

No. Haliburton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards because of his left hamstring strain.

The official NBA injury report also lists Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard as out for Indiana, while fellow point guard T.J. McConnell is questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Haliburton’s absence leaves Andrew Nembhard carrying additional responsibility in Indiana’s backcourt, with rookie Braden Smith among the players receiving opportunities to contribute.

For the Pacers, the challenge extends beyond replacing Haliburton’s scoring. His 9.5 assists per game through four appearances illustrate how much of Indiana’s offense runs through his decision-making.

For now, Carlisle’s latest remarks offer two pieces of news: Haliburton is improving, but the wait for his return continues.