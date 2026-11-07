Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Today? Pacers Injury Update for Mexico City Game

Saturday, Nov. 7. The All-Star guard has a left hamstring strain, according to the NBA injury report, and stayed in Indianapolis for treatment while the Pacers traveled to Mexico City.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said before tipoff that Haliburton is using a hyperbaric chamber daily, according to IndyStar reporter Dustin Dopirak. “He’s making great progress,” Carlisle said. “The timetable is uncertain.”

It’s Haliburton’s sixth straight missed game and Indiana’s first-ever game in Mexico. The game tips off at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. in Mexico City) at Arena CDMX and airs nationally on NBA TV.

Why Is Tyrese Haliburton Out, and When Could He Return?

The injury keeping Haliburton out Saturday is in his left hamstring. The injury that cost him all of last season was a torn right Achilles, which he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton made it through the first four games of his comeback, averaging 21.8 points and 9.5 assists. He sat out against Philadelphia on Oct. 28, when Carlisle described the strain as mild, called Haliburton week-to-week and said he didn’t expect him to play for at least two weeks.

Two weeks from that initial update is Nov. 11, when the Pacers host the Washington Wizards. Carlisle’s Saturday update leaves Haliburton’s availability for that game open.

How the Pacers Are Playing Without Haliburton

Indiana had dropped five straight before Wednesday’s 107-103 win over Memphis. Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 22 points, Pascal Siakam added 20 and rookie Braden Smith put up 10 points and five assists in his second career start.

Indiana’s game preview listed Smith and Nembhard as the probable starters against Denver. That pairing gives Carlisle two players who can bring the ball up and start the offense, freeing Nembhard to work off the ball on some possessions. Smith gave Indiana an early look at how that can work in Memphis, handing out four assists in the first quarter as the Pacers built an eight-point lead.

On the other end, Nembhard and Smith have to deal with Jamal Murray, who scored 52 points in Denver’s last visit to Indiana. The Nuggets have an injury situation of their own with DeMar DeRozan, but Murray and Nikola Jokic give Denver two proven creators. Saturday gives the Pacers another look at how their younger backcourt can share that work while Haliburton heals.