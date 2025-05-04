Brenda Haliburton, Tyrese Haliburton’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is the son of Brenda Haliburton and John Haliburton. His family lived in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, when he was growing up, before Haliburton attended Iowa State University.

Haliburton’s parents and family have been at the center of controversy since the Pacers first round win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After the Pacers eliminated the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Haliburton’s dad, John, confronted Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. As a result of the incident, John Haliburton will not be attending his son’s games for the foreseeable future, the team announced.

John Haliburton apologized to Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton told reporters, “This is the last time I’ll address this at all. But I understand the decision that was made by our organization and the league. … My father was in the wrong, but at the end of the day it’s my dad. So I’m not going to ridicule him by any means. Still have a lot of love for him. I love him dearly.”

Here’s what you need to know about Tyrese Haliburton’s mother Brenda Haliburton:

1. Brenda Haliburton & Her Husband Raised Their Family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Brenda Haliburton has been married to John Haliburton for several years. They raised their family together in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. According to her Facebook page, Brenda Haliburton is originally from Oshkosh, where she attended West High School.

He told NBA.com his parents helped nurture his NBA dream, “It’s really crazy. I take a lot of my days to assess where I am and where I’m headed, and how crazy it is, especially where I come from. I guess that it’s, I’m a big dreamer. My dad has always preached to me to dream big and have faith in what you wanted to do.

He added, “Some people tried to shoot it down. But I never let that get to me. I felt like it was possible. If I could get into college basketball, we’d see what happened. Within two years I had the opportunity to go into the NBA.”

Haliburton told NBA.com, “My mom never missed a game of mine growing up, like ever. Every AAU tournament, every everything, she was always there. My parents both worked to make sure me and my brothers could do whatever we wanted. We were a middle-class family, not any more money than people around. But if I wanted this game, these shoes, that shirt, whatever, I got it. That just tells you how much they cared about us getting where we wanted.”

2. Tyrese Haliburton’s Mom Brenda Haliburton Has 4 Sons

Play

Tyrese Haliburton has three siblings, all brothers, including two older brothers from his mother’s first marriage and a younger brother from his mom’s marriage to John, according to NBA.com.

Haliburton told NBA.com about his mom, “I look up to her because all of the sacrifices she made to make sure her four boys would be good in life. She is my everything.”

3. Brenda Haliburton Attended All of Her Son’s Games During His Final Season at Iowa State

Brenda Haliburton attended all of her son’s games during his final season with the Iowa State Cyclones in 2019-2020, according to the Ames Tribune.

She told the newspaper, “With all the NBA talk and not knowing exactly how all that was going to go. I didn’t know as far as how much more time he was going to have at Iowa State, so it was my goal to try to hit them all this year.”

Tyrese Haliburton added, “It’s obviously crazy. It’s something I don’t take for granted. The coaching staff at Iowa State always (reminded) me to never take that for granted, having parents like that, my mom especially coming to everything.”

Steve Prohm, who was Haliburton’s coach with the Cyclones, told the newspaper, “The bond between Tyrese and Brenda is as strong as a mother and son bond that I’ve been around, and I’ve seen some really obviously really strong ones.””

Haliburton said about his mother, “My mom has always come to everything. “There have been nights when we played in Milwaukee, so she would go and work and leave with me with a teammate or coach for a night, but make it to the game the next day, whether it was the afternoon or night.”

4. Tyrese Haliburton Said His Mom ‘Has Been My Everything’

Play

When he signed a contract extension with the Pacers, he talked about his mom, telling reporters, “My mom has been my everything for me to get here. I’m just really appreciative of you mom because of all the stuff of us growing up and pushing me to be where I am today. It just means a lot to me, so I love and I’m really appreciative of you so thank you Mom.”

Haliburton told the Ames Tribune his parents retired so they could be with him during his NBA journey.

“It’s definitely something that as I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to be a lot more thankful for,” he told the Tribune. “She does it with no complaints. She’ll drive there, drive back all in one night, go to work the next morning. My mom has always been my hero and my role model, and she definitely is a superhero in my book.”

5. Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend, Jade Jones, Called Brenda Her ‘Second Mama’

Play

Tyrese Haliburton’s longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, posted on Instagram about Brenda Haliburton on her birthday, saying she is her “second mama.”

She wrote, “What would we do without you @brenda.haliburton.33. “I love traveling the world & doing life adventures with you!! You are glue to this family & hold us all together! I love you so much!!”

In a Mother’s Day message posted to NBA.com, Haliburton said, “As a kid it sometimes felt like I never did enough to make her happy, she always was riding me, pushing me to be better. Sometimes that made me upset, but looking back on it, it’s funny, because she just pushed me to be the best I could be, she knew how passionate I was about the game and wanted me to be the best at what I do, and she did a pretty good job.”