LeBron James Refusing To Have Free Agent Meetings With Teams

The free agent market sees LeBron James as the biggest story in the NBA over two decades after getting drafted. James is being suited by various teams across the NBA after he confirmed he will be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent. Rumors indicate all but one or two teams have reached out with the hope of potentially landing the all-time great ahead of his final season(s) in the league.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that LeBron is refusing to take any meetings and teams must pitch themselves to agent Rich Paul:

“As of right now, there are no plans for LeBron to engage in any meetings to allow teams to pitch him on an idea of coming to their respective teams. What I am told is that his agent Rich Paul is doing all the background work. He’s talking with teams and then he will relay all the entail and data to LeBron James, in which LeBron will make a decision. So, there will be no meetings and no pitches that will allow teams to sit down with LeBron. LeBron will make his decision based off the entail he’s receiving from Rich Paul.”

Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat will have to sell their pitches to Paul. The information will get relayed back to James where he will make his decision without interacting with any of the interested parties. This is highly unusual for free agency since most stars like to meet the teams face to face.

Why LeBron James Made This Decision

No player in NBA history has remained as great in their 40s as LeBron is today to make him a unique story in sports history. James had a couple of historic free agent summers when he signed with the Heat, Cavaliers, and Lakers each time.

However, the process no longer appeals to LeBron to take all these meetings and hear team’s pitches at this stage of his career. Paul serves as James’ agent, but he’s also one of LeBron’s best friends going back to their childhood.

James has trust in Paul to get the entail from the serious teams. Cleveland is considered the favorite with Golden State and Miami hoping to have a run. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team hoping to convince LeBron to give them a chance, but they must now meet Paul instead.

LeBron Likely Already Has Preferred Teams

One interesting element of this story is that LeBron will likely pick between the teams he already views as more realistic. Despite stories about the entire league reaching out, James is probably considering just a few teams as it currently stands.

Reports claim that LeBron wants to prioritize happiness and a chance at contending for an NBA Championship. Only a handful of teams can offer both of those things, especially the latter in the current landscape.

The plan is for Paul to speak with all teams to see if any dark horses should be added to the serious list. However, it is mostly for the top threats to sell themselves to Paul and help James make potentially his final major decision ever in free agency.