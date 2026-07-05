Lakers’ True Feelings on LeBron James Revealed After Break Up

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are moving on independent of one another this summer, which one NBA insider contends has been the plan in franchise’s front office since the moment Luka Doncic fell into its lap.

Longtime basketball reporter Rick Bucher said on Sunday, July 5 that the Lakers were never going to bring James back after the 2025-26 campaign, adding that the team allowed James and his camp to frame the parting of ways as though it was the four-time MVP’s decision and not a path forward that the Lakers had decided on months before.

I’ve been wondering how this was gonna play out ever since the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic and it became clear that they were ready to move on without LeBron unless he was willing to swallow a huge slice of humble pie, along with a massive pay cut, to stay in a Lakers uniform. Graceful exits … have not been his thing. I had to smile when it was reported that LeBron had informed the Lakers he didn’t intend to play for them next year — as if the lakers weren’t already planning for that to be the case. But kudos to the Lakers for allowing LeBron to present it that way and preserve some dignity on the way out.

LeBron James Considering 10 Teams as Next Destination

Bucher further asserted that James’ agent, Rich Paul, was engaged in public relations “propaganda” by pushing a narrative about all the supposed interest in James around the league.

“The Rich Paul propaganda about contacting every team in the league to determine the interest in LeBron is just window dressing. If teams were interested, he wouldn’t have to reach out to them,” Bucher said. “It’s a sign that LeBron and Rich are struggling with the new reality, which is that LeBron simply isn’t valued the way he once was. He does not have the leverage he once did.”

Regardless, Paul went public last week with the names of 10 teams he says have interest in inking James this offseason. Those franchises include the likes of the champion New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James Could Sign for League Minimum Next Season

That said, there is a caveat.

Paul explained that James is hunting basketball happiness and title contention over financial compensation. It is also possible James is willing to play on a veteran’s league minimum deal, which would pay him less than $3.9 million next season.

James will turn 42 years in December, but he still averaged essentially 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 60 games played during an All-Star campaign last season. Thus, he is a massive bargain for any team at less than $4 million, so it is hard to imagine Paul is exaggerating with regards to the extensive interest in James from contenders around the NBA.