Lonzo Ball Shatters LaVar Ball’s Dream with Honest Remark

After the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for LaMelo Ball, his father LaVar Ball urged the franchise to put together his sons.

LaVar has been campaigning for his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, to play at the same time for one team. He called for it to happen over the years, but it never came to fruition, especially with LiAngelo retiring and focusing on music.

With LaMelo in Minnesota and Lonzo and LiAngelo as free agents, it’s technically still possible. However, the former No. 2 pick dropped an honest remark about it with his father.

Lonzo Ball Breaks LaVar Ball’s Dream

On the first episode of The LaVar Ball Show, the proud father welcomed his three sons and talked about life in general. LaVar Ball looked happy seeing his sons together, especially with LaMelo’s son, LaOne Ball, also on the show.

During their conversations, LaVar playfully asked his sons what would happen if they teamed up together now when they are more mature.

While Lonzo believes they would do alright, he was honest about the possibility of it ever happening.

“Obviously, I think we would be fine,” Lonzo said, via HoopsHype. “It would be a good team, but I think that ship sailed.”

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Lonzo is currently a free agent after getting waived by the Utah Jazz back in February. He has endured a lot over the past few years, dealing with knee injuries. He missed two full seasons from 2022 to 2024.

As for LiAngelo, he never made it to the NBA. He played in three preseason games for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 and suited up for their G League affiliate for two seasons from 2021 to 2023.

The 27-year-old retired last year after finding success as a rapper with his viral hit Tweaker.

Lonzo on LaMelo’s Trade to Minnesota

After six seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month. The Hornets sent LaMelo and Josh Green to Minnesota in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

NBA fans and analysts were divided by the trade. Some liked it for the Timberwolves, while others were concerned due to LaMelo’s injury and maturity issues.

However, Lonzo Ball defended his brother after the trade happened during an episode of the Ball in the Family podcast.

“I think this is a great fit for him,” Lonzo said, via HoopsHype. “People are questioning the fit, but I think this is a great fit for him.”

LaMelo is coming off a down season in terms of production, averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals. The Hornets preserved his health by limiting his minutes, which worked since he appeared in 72 games.