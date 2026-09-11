Clippers Insider Reveals Who to Blame for Beal Taking Chris Paul’s Jersey Number

The LA Clippers’ saga with franchise legend Chris Paul took a not-so-subtle turn. Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal is switching from No. 0 back to the No. 3 jersey next season, previously worn by Paul.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, there is only one to blame for giving Beal, who was wearing No. 0 last season, the No. 3 jersey for next season, and it is the Clippers organization itself.

Murray said that no one should put the jersey switch against Beal, as he had a great relationship with Paul.

“Even right now, they are not showing that they are interested in even addressing their fans in any way possible,” Murray said. “Everything has been defensive about what has come out and I mean, I don’t even put this on Brad [Beal], because Brad gave up his number last year, he was here before Chris [Paul], and they have a great relationship. Brad wore 0 so Chris could have his number.”

“This isn’t about Brad, this is about who makes these decisions to say, ‘We’re keeping this number out of circulation,’ which they did when Chris wasn’t here for seven years.”

Chris Paul’s Fallout With The Los Angeles Clippers

Notably, no Clippers player has worn the No. 3 jersey since Paul left LA in 2017.

Beal wore No. 3 for most of his career, but switched to No. 0 when he first joined the Clippers out of respect when Chris Paul was on the team.

Paul wore No. 3 during his tenure with the Clippers before his abrupt departure and subsequent retirement last season.

The decision sparked fan and media discussion regarding the quick reallocation of the number.

Paul’s bitter fallout with the LA Clippers stemmed from a severe clash between his vocal, demanding leadership style and the team’s coaching staff during a brief 16-game stint in the 2025-2026 season.

Initially, Paul returned to the franchise at age 40 to finish his career with a farewell tour. However, on December 3, 2025, top executive Lawrence Frank told Paul his services were no longer needed and sent him home in the middle of the night.

Chris Paul Feels Incredibly Disrespected By The LA Clippers

Chris Paul came out last month to address his exit with the Clippers. Paul, who is now retired, said it was the most disrespectful thing he felt throughout his NBA career.

“What’s interesting about that whole situation is, it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured,” Paul said.

“I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have, and to see the way stuff was handled. What it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares.”

Nevertheless, the Clippers believed to have hit with karma a few months later. The Clippers face a historic crisis after the NBA penalized the franchise for salary cap circumvention regarding Kawhi Leonard.

The franchise lost five future first-round draft picks spanning from 2029 through 2033. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year, aside from a $30 million fine, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank for six months, and head of business operations Gillian Zucker for a year.

With their current dilemma, the Clippers continue to be hampered by PR problems heading to next season.