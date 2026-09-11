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Clippers Insider Reveals Who to Blame for Beal Taking Chris Paul’s Jersey Number

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers in action during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 115-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The LA Clippers’ saga with franchise legend Chris Paul took a not-so-subtle turn. Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal is switching from No. 0 back to the No. 3 jersey next season, previously worn by Paul.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, there is only one to blame for giving Beal, who was wearing No. 0 last season, the No. 3 jersey for next season, and it is the Clippers organization itself. 

Murray said that no one should put the jersey switch against Beal, as he had a great relationship with Paul.

“Even right now, they are not showing that they are interested in even addressing their fans in any way possible,” Murray said. “Everything has been defensive about what has come out and I mean, I don’t even put this on Brad [Beal], because Brad gave up his number last year, he was here before Chris [Paul], and they have a great relationship. Brad wore 0 so Chris could have his number.”

“This isn’t about Brad, this is about who makes these decisions to say, ‘We’re keeping this number out of circulation,’ which they did when Chris wasn’t here for seven years.”

Chris Paul’s Fallout With The Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Golden 1 Center on October 15, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Notably, no Clippers player has worn the No. 3 jersey since Paul left LA in 2017. 

Beal wore No. 3 for most of his career, but switched to No. 0 when he first joined the Clippers out of respect when Chris Paul was on the team.

Paul wore No. 3 during his tenure with the Clippers before his abrupt departure and subsequent retirement last season. 

The decision sparked fan and media discussion regarding the quick reallocation of the number. 

Paul’s bitter fallout with the LA Clippers stemmed from a severe clash between his vocal, demanding leadership style and the team’s coaching staff during a brief 16-game stint in the 2025-2026 season.

Initially, Paul returned to the franchise at age 40 to finish his career with a farewell tour. However, on December 3, 2025, top executive Lawrence Frank told Paul his services were no longer needed and sent him home in the middle of the night.

Chris Paul Feels Incredibly Disrespected By The LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz
GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on October 22, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Chris Paul came out last month to address his exit with the Clippers. Paul, who is now retired, said it was the most disrespectful thing he felt throughout his NBA career. 

“What’s interesting about that whole situation is, it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured,” Paul said.

 “I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have, and to see the way stuff was handled. What it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares.”

Nevertheless, the Clippers believed to have hit with karma a few months later. The Clippers face a historic crisis after the NBA penalized the franchise for salary cap circumvention regarding Kawhi Leonard

The franchise lost five future first-round draft picks spanning from 2029 through 2033. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year, aside from a $30 million fine, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank for six months, and head of business operations Gillian Zucker for a year.

With their current dilemma, the Clippers continue to be hampered by PR problems heading to next season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Clippers Insider Reveals Who to Blame for Beal Taking Chris Paul’s Jersey Number

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