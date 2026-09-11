Ex-Celtics Champion Blasts Clippers For Costing Him 4 Years Of His NBA Career

A former Boston Celtics player said he lost four years of his NBA career during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that is now in the middle of a massive crisis.

Glenn Davis, former Celtics and Clippers big man, said the Clippers misdiagnosed an injury in his foot, which, he claimed, cost him four years of his career.

Davis said the Clippers doctor told him his foot was not broken, but a second opinion from a different doctor said otherwise.

“They shot me up with Toradol every game in the Playoffs when I broke it. I didn’t know it was broken. If I knew it was broken, I wouldn’t have f****** even tried to shoot it up,” Davis said in the TFU podcast.

“I would have been like, ‘I’m done. I’m about to get surgery’… But I played through it. We lost and after that, they didn’t give me an exam.”

How Glenn Davis Found Out The Clippers Staff Was Wrong

Davis said he only knew his foot was broken the following summer, a year after the initial check-up by the Clippers’ medical team.

“I found out that September, the following summer that my foot was broken. Now I can’t get on a team. I can’t go anywhere,” he said I left there, they gave me the X-rays, the Clippers were like, ‘Oh, they didn’t see anything.’ But when I went to my doctor they were like, ‘Your foot’s broken.’ I was like, ‘What? I thought I just had a bad ankle’.”

Davis also expressed disappointment with how the coaching staff treated him after his diagnosis, especially then-Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“That’s when Doc [Rivers] was like, ‘I’m sorry for you man.’ He didn’t say, ‘Get well’ or ‘You can come train here and get yourself back and I can get you on a G League team. Work your way up. Come play again.’ It was nothing. It was just silence,” he said.

Davis said this happened during the 2015 NBA playoffs, where he was playing as backup for Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Davis played his final NBA games in that postseason run before retiring at the age of 29 years old.

Davis played eight seasons in the NBA, mostly as a backup big, winning an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008.

Post-career, Davis faced severe legal issues related to a federal health care fraud scheme targeting the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2024 and was released early in March 2026 to finish his sentence in a residential reentry management facility.

LA Clippers Are Amid a Massive PR Crisis

Davis’ claims come as the Clippers face a deepening PR and criminal crisis following severe NBA penalties and a new U.S. Justice Department investigation over Kawhi Leonard’s dealings.

Last week, the NBA brought down the heaviest hammer in league history, stripping the franchise of five consecutive first-round draft picks from 2029 to 2033, levying a $30 million fine, and issuing a one-year suspension to billionaire owner Steve Ballmer.

The fallout also deeply fractured the front office, resulting in a one-year suspension for President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker and a six-month suspension for President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

There were also some issues regarding how the team disrespected franchise legend Chris Paul during his final few games in the NBA last season.