Clippers Get More Bad News With Brandon Ingram Injury Update

The Los Angeles Clippers have had one of the worst months in NBA history, and things could be getting worse. Fans of the franchise are still reeling over the news of losing five future draft picks to doom their future as punishment for the Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention. More bad news comes in the form of Brandon Ingram potentially missing the start of the upcoming season.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared that Ingram had a surgery this offseason and the recovery could linger into the season start:

“Brandon Ingram had surgery in the offseason on his foot, on his heel. We don’t have an update on how he’s going to be. We’re going to hear at media day where he’s at with his heel.”

Windhorst questioned the timetable of Ingram and whether he’ll need time to get back into basketball shape. Ingram had surgery to repair the foot issue on his lower heel that hampered the second half of last season with the Toronto Raptors. The top star the Clippers got back from the Leonard trade missing the start of the year would add even more pessimism to the fan base. Windhorst expects Ingram to give us a stronger update on the Raptors’ media day next week.

Clippers Franchise Relies On Three Stars

Ingram must have a great year for the Clippers to have any hope moving forward. No draft picks means the team must win as many games as possible with a flawed roster. Ingram and Darius Garland are the only two proven All-Stars still in their prime to lead the roster.

Garland was acquired last season via the blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden. Both Garland and Ingram were traded for bigger names and will have a lot of motivation to prove others wrong about them.

The Clippers have two foundation pieces who must lead them and one rookie. A lucky draft pick placement in last year’s lottery saw the Clippers getting the Indiana Pacers pick to select Keaton Wagler. The trio of Ingram, Garland, and Wagler must all thrive for the franchise to have any hope moving forward.

Brandon Ingram May Be In Perfect Role

Despite the surgery recovery partially impacting his season’s start, the timetable should see him healthy relatively early into the season. Ingram hopes to find an NBA home in Los Angeles after only having a long stint with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Even the Pelicans’ tenure didn’t feel like Ingram’s NBA home since the franchise treated Zion Williamson as their top superstar. Ingram did well in Toronto, but he again wasn’t the right fit long-term since they preferred a bigger star like Kawhi.

The Los Angeles Lakers had Ingram under contract for his first few NBA seasons before the infamous Anthony Davis trade. Ingram loved living in Los Angeles and will get another chance to make it his home with the Clippers. The lackluster roster also gives Ingram the opportunity to put up huge stats and remain in a place he loves for many more years.