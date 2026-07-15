Clippers Get Great Update On Peyton Watson Sign & Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers have had an eventful offseason, but their top goal is still on the free agent market. Free agent Peyton Watson is not expected to return to the Denver Nuggets due to his value reaching too high of a price and the team not wanting to sacrifice other talents to afford him. The Clippers have stood out among the most interested teams and would prefer a sign and trade deal for financial purposes.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Nuggets’ asking price is quite affordable for the Clippers:

“Derrick Jones Jr. is an interesting name. I do think as the Clippers move forward in more of a rebuild mode post Kawhi Leonard; he is a name we’re going to talk about on the trade market. He’s in the final year of his contract. He’s extension eligible. He’s someone that I think in theory Denver would like back in a potential Peyton Watson sign and trade if players are involved.”

Derrick Jones Jr. was mentioned as the player that the Nuggets would hope to get back in a potential sign and trade move. The Clippers would love to pull the trigger on this trade since it gets them a young player they want to invest in and loses an older veteran no longer fitting their timetable.

Why Denver Nuggets Would Do This Trade

Earlier summer reports indicated that Denver hoped to retain Watson in free agency after he stepped up for a bigger role this season. The path would require the Nuggets to trade either Jamal Murray, Christian Braun or Cameron Johnson to free up salary.

All three are still on the roster and Denver would be forced to lose talent for nothing as a salary dump to open up the cap space for Watson. Jones would at least give them another veteran at a cheap price to avoid losing a talented player for nothing.

The Nuggets would benefit from Jones’ athleticism and ability to play behind a superstar like Nikola Jokic would help the roster. Jones is a clear downgrade from a young rising star forward in today’s NBA, but it is better than losing Watson and getting nothing in return.

Why The Los Angeles Clippers Want Peyton Watson

The Kawhi Leonard era appears to be over for the Clippers after they hoped to win an NBA Championship with him as the face of the franchise. NBA officials could end the trade due to the investigation over shady sponsorship deals, but Leonard is currently heading to the Toronto Raptors.

Watson would be the perfect young replacement for the Clippers to move forward with a much younger core. Recently drafted Keaton Wagler and Darius Garland are currently the team’s most important players after trading away all previous stars.

Garland and Watson have both done enough in the NBA to provide some excitement for the fan base to rebuild around them. Denver must either let the Clippers sign him without matching the offer or work out a sign and trade to get the deal done. Jones seems to be the perfect player to send to the Nuggets.