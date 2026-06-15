Clippers Linked to Blockbuster Trade for 5-Time NBA All-Star

The Los Angeles Clippers could emerge as a surprise player in one of the NBA’s biggest potential offseason blockbusters.

According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, a three-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would send Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown to the Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Celtics and the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Bucks.

Sources stressed to Dallas Hoops Journal that the framework is merely one of several scenarios being modeled around a possible Antetokounmpo trade and that no deal is considered close.

Still, the proposal highlights the Clippers’ newfound flexibility after unexpectedly landing a top-five draft pick and their determination to return to championship contention around Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers’ No. 5 Pick Suddenly Becomes Valuable Trade Asset

The Clippers control the No. 5 overall selection through a pick acquired from the Indiana Pacers in February’s Ivica Zubac trade.

The selection was top-four protected and officially conveyed to Los Angeles after landing at No. 5 on lottery night.

That asset immediately transformed the Clippers into an intriguing trade partner.

Milwaukee has been widely expected to seek premium draft compensation in any Antetokounmpo deal, and a top-five pick represents one of the most valuable assets currently available around the league.

According to Afseth, league circles have discussed a framework in which the Clippers would surrender that selection to help facilitate a blockbuster deal while acquiring Brown.

Jaylen Brown Fits Clippers’ Win-Now Timeline

The appeal for Los Angeles is obvious.

Brown remains one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings and is entering the prime of his career at age 29.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP delivered arguably the finest season of his career in 2025-26, averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning his fifth All-Star selection and fourth consecutive appearance in the game.

Adding Brown would give the Clippers another elite scorer and defender capable of easing Leonard’s offensive burden while preserving the team’s championship ambitions.

Brown has also earned a reputation as one of the league’s most durable stars, appearing in 71 games this season.

Lawrence Frank Promised a Significant Addition

The proposed framework also aligns with comments made by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank after the organization secured the No. 5 pick.

“Our plan is to win with Kawhi,” Frank said. “We obviously showed as an organization that we want to continue and we are driven to win.”

Frank made it clear that Los Angeles is not approaching the offseason as a rebuilding team despite possessing a premium lottery selection.

“Either way, we’re going to get the team better,” Frank said. “We’ll add at least one significant piece to the roster. There are so many different potential options, some within our control, some that aren’t.”

A player of Brown’s caliber would unquestionably qualify as the type of significant addition Frank referenced.

Clippers Suddenly Become Team to Watch

Most speculation surrounding Brown’s future has centered on the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers have rarely been mentioned.

That is what makes the reported framework noteworthy.

For now, it remains a theoretical concept rather than an active negotiation.

But with growing league expectations that Antetokounmpo’s future could be resolved before the NBA Draft, the Clippers’ unexpected possession of the No. 5 pick may have positioned them in the middle of the NBA’s biggest offseason storyline.