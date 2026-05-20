Clippers Get Promising Sign On Adding Free Agent LeBron James

The Los Angeles Clippers might have a realistic chance at landing LeBron James, if Polymarket odds tell a story. Sports fans have witnessed probability odds used for wagering on just about every topic via the site. A full listing of the probability of LeBron’s next team sees the Clippers moving up the list into third place. The Clippers recently passed the Golden State Warriors for third place in the James probability rankings.

Polymarket listed the following odds for LeBron’s next decision in free agency:

Los Angeles Lakers: 65% Cleveland Cavaliers: 28% Los Angeles Clippers: 16% Golden State Warriors: 7% Houston Rockets: 7% New York Knicks: 4% Phoenix Suns: 4% Philadelphia 76ers: 4%

The top four teams are the ones that most have been linked towards James as his realistic scenarios to choose from. Most expect LeBron to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Polymarket agrees with a strong 65% probability.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors have been rumored to have free agency interest in James since the mid-point of this season. Most have not mentioned the Clippers, but they certainly would love to land LeBron or any other big name in the offseason to improve the star power.

How LeBron Would Help The Clippers

LeBron joining the Clippers is unlikely, but there are some things that do work in their favor. James loves living in Los Angeles, and many feel the Lakers have a strong chance to keep him due to how much he wants to keep the same lifestyle.

The Clippers would likely keep Kawhi Leonard in this scenario to pair him with LeBron and give them one run together. Young talents like Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin would be expected to help add more depth for them to at least make the playoffs for a puncher’s chance next season.

James would be settling on knowing that his title chances diminish compared to staying with the Lakers for the big three with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. Even the Cavaliers present a better opportunity. However, the Clippers would pay LeBron a lot of money and treat him like a mega-star to stay in Los Angeles.

Clippers Still Remain Secondary Long Shot

The odds do tell the right story in terms of the rankings for each team. Everyone expects the Lakers to remain the dominant favorite and have the best chance of retaining James. The Cavaliers stand out as the biggest threat due to their stacked roster and a weaker Eastern Conference.

Every other team should be viewed as a secondary option at best. The Clippers, Warriors, and New York Knicks become realistic targets, only if the Lakers and LeBron negotiations fall apart. Cleveland would have the best shot afterwards, but they are limited in what they can offer.

Clippers management must hope that both top scenarios fall apart to create a wide-open race to add the all-time great. A lot of things must go in their favor, but the Clippers do have an outside chance of potentially adding James.