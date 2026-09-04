NBA World Believes Clippers Get Huge Karma After Chris Paul Disrespect

Chris Paul returned to the LA Clippers at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season for what he announced as his final season, but his reported intense accountability and vocal style rubbed coaches and some players the wrong way.

It led to them abruptly parting ways in December 2025, which Paul felt was the most disrespectful thing he received throughout his NBA career.

Paul opened up about the saga in the Build or Break podcast.

“What’s interesting about that whole situation is, it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured,” Paul said. “I’ve been through a lot of wild stuff in my career, and having older kids and a wife who’s very tapped in, and they know the daily goings-on as far as that team and that organization.”

However, Paul felt the love from his inner circle and family throughout the situation. Then, he realized something important.

“Obviously I was upset, but my family, my people, everybody,” Paul said. “I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have, and to see the way stuff was handled. What it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares.”

NBA World Believes Clippers Get Massive Karma

NBA world was raging toward the Clippers, a franchise that is now on the receiving end of the biggest punishment the league has ever made.

The NBA issued historic, severe punishments to the LA Clippers and star forward Kawhi Leonard following a near-yearlong independent investigation into salary cap circumvention.

The Clippers are forced to forfeit five first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033, pay a $30 million fine, and submit to five years of strict league compliance monitoring.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended for one year from all team and league activities for his direct knowledge and failure to maintain league compliance standards. Additionally, President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months without pay.

@DanBrunoSports: Looks like karma took care of it on your behalf legend.

@HoeyofHimself: I genuinely don’t know how the NBA continues to justify the existence of the Clippers (although yes, I know there are reasons).

@LifesGoodBossUp: Bum ass franchise NBA might as well get rid of the whole organization

@CUJ0SZN: I’m so happy the clippers got nuked so deserving

@stuckasabuck: Clippers got their karma anyways lmfao ask him about that

Chris Paul Legacy With The LA Clippers

Arriving via trade in 2011, Chris Paul put the Clippers franchise on the map, shifting the team’s culture alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to establish the “Lob City.”

Before Paul arrived, the Clippers had never recorded a 50-win season. Paul led them to five consecutive 50-win campaigns and playoff appearances every year of his initial six-season tenure.

Paul also earned All-Star nods in all six of his initial seasons in Los Angeles.

Despite not winning an NBA championship and bouncing around the league, Paul’s time with the Clippers remained one of the biggest highlights of his legendary NBA career.