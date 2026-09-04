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NBA World Believes Clippers Get Huge Karma After Chris Paul Disrespect

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chris Paul returned to the LA Clippers at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season for what he announced as his final season, but his reported intense accountability and vocal style rubbed coaches and some players the wrong way.

It led to them abruptly parting ways in December 2025, which Paul felt was the most disrespectful thing he received throughout his NBA career.

Paul opened up about the saga in the Build or Break podcast. 

“What’s interesting about that whole situation is, it’s probably one of the most disrespectful things that I’ve endured,” Paul said. “I’ve been through a lot of wild stuff in my career, and having older kids and a wife who’s very tapped in, and they know the daily goings-on as far as that team and that organization.”

However, Paul felt the love from his inner circle and family throughout the situation. Then, he realized something important. 

“Obviously I was upset, but my family, my people, everybody,” Paul said. “I think just because of the investment we made in the team for as long as we have, and to see the way stuff was handled. What it lets you know is that no matter what you do or what you’ve done, nobody cares.”

NBA World Believes Clippers Get Massive Karma

Los Angeles Clippers Introduce Kawhi Leonard & Paul George
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers speaks as president of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, head coach Doc Rivers, owner Steve Ballmer and Paul George look on during the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard introductory press conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NBA world was raging toward the Clippers, a franchise that is now on the receiving end of the biggest punishment the league has ever made. 

The NBA issued historic, severe punishments to the LA Clippers and star forward Kawhi Leonard following a near-yearlong independent investigation into salary cap circumvention.

The Clippers are forced to forfeit five first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033, pay a $30 million fine, and submit to five years of strict league compliance monitoring.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been suspended for one year from all team and league activities for his direct knowledge and failure to maintain league compliance standards. Additionally, President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months without pay.

@DanBrunoSports: Looks like karma took care of it on your behalf legend.

@HoeyofHimself: I genuinely don’t know how the NBA continues to justify the existence of the Clippers (although yes, I know there are reasons).

@LifesGoodBossUp: Bum ass franchise NBA might as well get rid of the whole organization

@CUJ0SZN: I’m so happy the clippers got nuked so deserving

@stuckasabuck: Clippers got their karma anyways lmfao ask him about that

Chris Paul Legacy With The LA Clippers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 29: Chris Paul #3 and Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers walk onto the floor after a time out against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers won 113-103. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Arriving via trade in 2011, Chris Paul put the Clippers franchise on the map, shifting the team’s culture alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to establish the “Lob City.”

Before Paul arrived, the Clippers had never recorded a 50-win season. Paul led them to five consecutive 50-win campaigns and playoff appearances every year of his initial six-season tenure. 

Paul also earned All-Star nods in all six of his initial seasons in Los Angeles.

Despite not winning an NBA championship and bouncing around the league, Paul’s time with the Clippers remained one of the biggest highlights of his legendary NBA career. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA World Believes Clippers Get Huge Karma After Chris Paul Disrespect

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