Report: Insider Reveals Clippers Role In Rumored 3-Team Giannis Trade

The LA Clippers have long been rumored to be involved in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, both as a destination for the Greek Freak and as a conduit for another team to land the former NBA MVP.

However, NBA insider Marc J. Spears thinks the Clippers will not be involved in any capacity if a three-way deal involves the Boston Celtics. The reason, according to Spears, is that the Celtics are not exactly interested in having Jaylen Brown on the team.

Brown has been talked about in Giannis trade rumors after his statements of displeasure with the team following their NBA playoff elimination.

“They’ve been talking about a three-way deal where Jaylen Brown would be going from the Celtics to the Clippers, and Giannis would be going to Boston,” Spears said during ESPN’s NBA Today.

“From what I’m hearing Boston would certainly love to have Giannis but respectfully I don’t know if the Clippers feel the same about Jaylen and I don’t think from what I’ve been told have been any conversations there.”

Marc Spears doesn’t see the Clippers getting involved in a 3 team deal acquiring Jaylen Brown to get Giannis to Boston: “They’ve been talking about a 3 way deal where Jaylen Brown would be going from the Celtics, to the Clippers, and Giannis would be going to Boston. From what… https://t.co/Jpj8qMUiEq pic.twitter.com/m5tiOOtsAX — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 16, 2026

Clippers Like A Young Team

Spears noted that the Clippers are fond of their current core, led by 26-year-old Darius Garland, who was traded to the team from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden.

“One thing about the Clippers, they’re enjoying this youth movement,” he said.

The Clippers have been linked to numerous deals for Giannis, along with other contenders such as the Miami Heat.

Most of these rumored packages see the Clippers take the 29-year-old Jaylen Brown, who was the go-to guy for the Celtics this season, as Jayson Tatum recovered from a torn Achilles tendon for most of the season.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season, his best one in his career. However, the Celtics got bounced out of the first round after the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to topple Boston.

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially made Giannis available in the trading market this season, after a season of a passive-aggressive approach. The Bucks did not make the playoffs as Antetokounmpo only played 36 games in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers leaned heavily on Kawhi Leonard, who had an MVP-like year to steer the team to the play-in tournament.

Reporter Floats 3-Way Team Idea For The Clippers

NBA reporter Grant Afseth first floated the idea of a three-way deal that would see Jaylen Brown arrive in LA, Giannis to Celtics, and the Clippers’ No. 5 pick to the Bucks.

“A potential multi-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics and send Jaylen Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick going to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the return, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal,” he reported.

The hypothetical trade would shake up the league. The Celtics will build a deadly one-two punch with Giannis and Tatum, while the Clippers pair up Kawhi Leonard and Brown in one of the strongest two-way tandems in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bucks get a young player in a loaded draft this year.

However, nothing is final yet and many are expected to happen before the Giannis trade can finally pull through.