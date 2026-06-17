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Report: Insider Reveals Clippers Role In Rumored 3-Team Giannis Trade

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers sets a screen as he passed in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a 127-117 Clippers win at Intuit Dome on January 25, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The LA Clippers have long been rumored to be involved in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, both as a destination for the Greek Freak and as a conduit for another team to land the former NBA MVP.

However, NBA insider Marc J. Spears thinks the Clippers will not be involved in any capacity if a three-way deal involves the Boston Celtics. The reason, according to Spears, is that the Celtics are not exactly interested in having Jaylen Brown on the team.

Brown has been talked about in Giannis trade rumors after his statements of displeasure with the team following their NBA playoff elimination. 

“They’ve been talking about a three-way deal where Jaylen Brown would be going from the Celtics to the Clippers, and Giannis would be going to Boston,” Spears said during ESPN’s NBA Today. 

“From what I’m hearing Boston would certainly love to have Giannis but respectfully I don’t know if the Clippers feel the same about Jaylen and I don’t think from what I’ve been told have been any conversations there.” 

Clippers Like A Young Team

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Darius Garland #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers passes the ball to Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Don Collier/Getty Images)

Spears noted that the Clippers are fond of their current core, led by 26-year-old Darius Garland, who was traded to the team from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden

“One thing about the Clippers, they’re enjoying this youth movement,” he said. 

The Clippers have been linked to numerous deals for Giannis, along with other contenders such as the Miami Heat

Most of these rumored packages see the Clippers take the 29-year-old Jaylen Brown, who was the go-to guy for the Celtics this season, as Jayson Tatum recovered from a torn Achilles tendon for most of the season.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season, his best one in his career. However, the Celtics got bounced out of the first round after the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to topple Boston. 

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially made Giannis available in the trading market this season, after a season of a passive-aggressive approach. The Bucks did not make the playoffs as Antetokounmpo only played 36 games in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers leaned heavily on Kawhi Leonard, who had an MVP-like year to steer the team to the play-in tournament. 

Reporter Floats 3-Way Team Idea For The Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 21: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrates with a teammate during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 21, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

NBA reporter Grant Afseth first floated the idea of a three-way deal that would see Jaylen Brown arrive in LA, Giannis to Celtics, and the Clippers’ No. 5 pick to the Bucks. 

“A potential multi-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics and send Jaylen Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick going to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the return, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal,” he reported.

The hypothetical trade would shake up the league. The Celtics will build a deadly one-two punch with Giannis and Tatum, while the Clippers pair up Kawhi Leonard and Brown in one of the strongest two-way tandems in the league. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks get a young player in a loaded draft this year. 

However, nothing is final yet and many are expected to happen before the Giannis trade can finally pull through. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Report: Insider Reveals Clippers Role In Rumored 3-Team Giannis Trade

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