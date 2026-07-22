Clippers Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Former Warriors Champion

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a strange spot this offseason. Currently, the team is waiting to see if the NBA’s investigation into their salary cap circumvention allegations will disrupt their pending trade that would send Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors for a second stint with the team he helped lead to victory in the 2019 NBA Finals.

With that deal hanging in the balance, the Clippers are stuck in a holding pattern. However, the front office is continuing to explore its options, both in free agency and on the trade market. One name that has recently popped up as a unique target is Jonathan Kuminga, as L.A. is reportedly interested in making a move for him.

Clippers Eyeing Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has had one of the most confusing starts to a career in recent memory. Despite frequently flashing his potential during four-and-a-half seasons with the Golden State Warriors, the team never seemed interested in giving him an opportunity to find his footing with them.

That led to trade rumors constantly swirling around Kuminga, and he was mercifully traded to the Atlanta Hawks last year. Now, Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and while the Hawks are interested in retaining him, they don’t appear to be in a rush to do so. That has opened the door for other teams to swoop in and steal Kuminga.

For quite some time, it appeared inevitable that Kuminga would land with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it seems like the team has moved on from him. While they could still find a way to bring Kuminga to town, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Clippers have entered the fray for Kuminga, as they have shown interest in acquiring him via a sign-and-trade.

“Kuminga, 23, has also drawn sign-and-trade interest from the Los Angeles Clippers,” Scotto reported. “As Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball, navigate his free agency, each interested team has its own unique profile and variables being weighed, such as his average annual salary, roster fit, and deal structure. There is no specific dollar amount Kuminga is seeking that applies to all interested teams.”

Should the Clippers Make a Move for Jonathan Kuminga?

Kuminga has the potential to become a star scorer, but he hasn’t found his right fit in the pros yet. Last season, he played in just 36 games between the Warriors and Hawks, averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Those numbers aren’t wildly impressive, but when given a shot to make a bigger contribution on offense, Kuminga has done just that in the past.

While there is interest in Kuminga’s services, his situation doesn’t seem to be close to getting resolved. That’s good news for the Clippers, because they are still waiting to find out what will happen with their trade for Leonard. A deal doesn’t seem inevitable here, but L.A. is a team well worth keeping tabs on when it comes to Kuminga’s free agency.