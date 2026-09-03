Jalen Duren May Benefit Most From Clippers Kawhi Punishment

The Los Angeles Clippers will need to find creative ways to improve the team after the NBA stripped away all first-round draft picks for the foreseeable future. Kawhi Leonard allegedly getting paid more money under the table to circumvent the salary cap led to the Clippers receiving one of the harshest punishments in league history. However, it could help Jalen Duren as he attempts to find a long-term home in free agency.

CBS Sports’ NBA insider Sam Quinn shared the path that Duren could take to getting his ideal contract:

“The interesting thing about where Jalen Duren now sits is that there’s suddenly a very obvious 2027 free agency fit—the Clippers—that has obvious motivation to overpay if the Detroit Pistons can’t find a middle ground with him now.”

Duren is currently by far the best player left in NBA free agency after names like James Harden and Peyton Watson were signed to completely leave him on his own. No other player near All-Star or All-NBA level is still on the market. The Clippers having more spending money next summer and badly needing to add young talent now could make Duren a perfect fit. Duren would have to accept a qualifying offer or a smaller one-year deal to remain in Detroit until next offseason.

Why Pistons Won’t Extend Jalen Duren

The postseason of Duren basically ruined a breakout NBA season to harm his free agent value. Detroit is hesitant about paying Duren “superstar money” after he completely disappeared in playoff series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers each.

The Pistons are willing to extend Duren on a long-term contract, but it is lower than his ideal salary. Another season in Detroit via the qualifying offer would put Duren back into free agency. Pistons management could be forced to pay him huge money if Duren proves he’s that important to Cade Cunningham as the top co-star.

However, Quinn’s post about the Clippers shows the real reason for this plan once more teams are willing to spend. Duren is currently only negotiating with Detroit, as the Sacramento Kings try to get involved. However, the Pistons having no interest in a Domantas Sabonis trade removes them from serious contention.

How Jalen Duren Helps The Clippers’ Future

Next summer would be the perfect time for the Clippers to go after Duren once they free up more cap space and need to add younger talent. The Clippers currently view Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram as their best players with past All-Star appearances.

Rookie Keaton Wagler may now be the most important player on the team since he is going to be their last first round draft pick for quite some time. Duren fits the one major position that the Clippers will need to upgrade at.

Brook Lopez is currently the starting center as he inches closer towards retirement with this being his 19th season. Duren getting most of the cap space would improve the center position and give them someone to team with the other stars. While the situation would still be difficult, this would at least give them a path towards playoff contention.