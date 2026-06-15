Clippers Face Major Update on Kawhi Leonard Salary Cap Investigation Before NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers remain one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines as the league’s investigation into allegations of salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard continues ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the draft scheduled for June 23-24 and free agency approaching shortly afterward, uncertainty surrounding the investigation has created questions about the Clippers’ roster plans and Leonard’s future with the franchise. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently indicated that the league is nearing a resolution, but no official findings have been announced.

The situation comes at a critical time for Los Angeles. Leonard is entering the final year of his contract, trade speculation continues to grow, and rival teams are waiting to see whether the investigation could impact the Clippers’ offseason flexibility.

Adam Silver Says NBA Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard Situation Nearing Resolution

According to Marc Stein, one question being asked around the league is whether the NBA will announce the results of its investigation into allegations of salary cap circumvention involving the Clippers and Leonard before the NBA Draft or afterward.

The investigation was launched in September and is being conducted by independent law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver addressed the timeline during a news conference.

“My main concern is that we get it right,” Silver said.

However, the commissioner also acknowledged the need for clarity as the offseason begins.

“I think we’re close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality,” Silver said. “Their team has to understand what the situation is they’re going to be operating under and so do the other 29 teams.”

The comments suggest a resolution could arrive before key offseason events, including the draft and the opening of free agency negotiations.

The uncertainty has become increasingly significant, as the Clippers must make major roster decisions while awaiting the league’s findings.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors Continue As Los Angeles Clippers Face Offseason Decisions

While the investigation remains unresolved, Leonard’s name continues to surface in trade speculation.

The 34-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract and is eligible for an extension. According to the information provided, the maximum extension available would add two years and $126.1 million to his deal.

Recent reports have linked Leonard to several teams.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson stated that Leonard’s name is being discussed as a “potential high-leverage piece in a multi-team framework” involving the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks as Miami pursues Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski said Leonard is among several notable players generating discussion in Minnesota’s offseason planning.

“You’re hearing Kawhi Leonard,” Krawczynski said while discussing possible roster targets for the Timberwolves.

Krawczynski also noted that significant changes could be coming to Minnesota’s roster.

“I do think there’s going to be some sort of fairly significant roster change so that the starting lineup on opening night next season is not going to be the same starting lineup that finished this season,” he said.

Leonard is coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game during the 2025-26 campaign. He also earned All-NBA Second Team honors and finished seventh in MVP voting.

For now, the Clippers continue to wait for the NBA’s decision while preparing for the draft. Until the investigation reaches a conclusion and Leonard’s contract situation becomes clearer, questions about the franchise’s long-term direction are expected to remain a major offseason storyline.