Clippers Reportedly Expected to Trade Kawhi Leonard if Contract Talks Fail

The Los Angeles Clippers ended up holding onto the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night (despite rumors suggesting they would trade it), and selected Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler. While landing Wagler is a big win for the Clippers, it’s clear the front office still has a lot of work to do.

The biggest question surrounding this team right now revolves around the future of Kawhi Leonard, who has been the subject of trade interest for the past few months. While Los Angeles isn’t dead set on trading Leonard, it sounds like the team will move on from him if it cannot sign him to a contract extension.

Major Update on Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors Emerges

Year 14 in the NBA ended up being one of the best seasons of Leonard’s career from an individual perspective. Not only did he stay healthy, taking the court for 65 games, but his production on the floor was also as good as it’s ever been (27.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 50.5 FG%). Still, after James Harden got traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the season, Leonard was unable to guide the Clippers back to the playoffs.

Los Angeles’ future is murky at best, as the team can’t seem to figure out whether it wants to build around Leonard or trade him and start from scratch. Considering how he is set to enter the final year of his current contract, it seems like the Clippers are going to have to make a decision on Leonard at some point in the near future.

As it turns out, Leonard’s contract situation could actually single-handedly determine what his future looks like. According to a new report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, L.A. is not expected to hold onto Leonard if it is unable to sign him to a new deal this offseason, which could set up another intriguing trade saga just days after Giannis Antetokounmpo was dealt to the Miami Heat.

“I was told that, after the season at some point, the two sides, Kawhi and the Clippers, will get together and try to hash out some extension terms. I was just recently told that those conversations have not happened yet,” Haynes said on NBA TV. “If an extension is not worked out, then I expect the Clippers look to move Kawhi. I don’t expect that he will stay and play on an expiring deal.”

Should the Clippers Trade Kawhi Leonard?

When he’s healthy and on the court, Leonard is still playing at a very high level. The problem is that, as he prepares to enter his age-35 season, it’s fair to wonder if Los Angeles will be able to properly build a championship contender around him before he decides to retire. The front office has shaken up the roster quite a bit over the past few months, but it’s tough to say the team is in a better spot than it was at this time last year.

Leonard ultimately holds quite a bit of leverage in this situation. If he feels confident in the Clippers’ vision, he can sign a new deal with them that allows the front office to build around him. If he doesn’t want to play for Los Angeles anymore, though, he can turn down the team’s offers, and from the sounds of it, it will look to trade him. As a result, Leonard’s status will be well worth watching over the next few weeks.