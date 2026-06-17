LA Clippers Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Real Future Amid Salary Cap Investigation

The LA Clippers have been Kawhi Leonard’s team for over seven years now, but it has yet to result in any NBA championship, which was the expectation when he signed with the squad in 2019.

Now, the Clippers remained firm on having Leonard for another run. According to ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater, the Clippers owner Steve Baller has told teams that Leonard is not available for a trade as the front office hopes to build around him with a young group.

“League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward,” he reported.

This comes after multiple inquiries from the Golden State Warriors since the February trade deadline, according to the ESPN report. Ballmer and the Clippers continued to say no to the idea of a deal.

Kawhi Leonard Is Fresh From An Impressive NBA Season

Leonard had a terrific 2025-2026 NBA campaign on an individual standpoint, averaging ​​27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 50.5% shooting. However, the Clippers failed to reach the NBA playoffs after getting bounced out of the play-in tournament.

Because of his performance, Leonard was named to the All-NBA Second Team, his fourth nod in his career.

Leonard is now eligible for a two-year, $126 million extension with the Clippers this offseason.

All of these, while the NBA is investigating Leonard, Ballmer, and the Clippers front office for utilizing now-bankrupt “tree-plating” company called Aspiration to funnel $28 million to the All-NBA star.

The investigation is meant to identify if the franchise and Leonnard circumvented the league’s salary cap rules.

As of writing, there is still no resolution on the Leonard and Clippers investigations.

NBA Gives Update On Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Investigation

NBA’s investigations into Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have been set aside for the heated NBA playoffs over the past 10 weeks. With the offseason underway, the league gave an update on finding a resolution to the issue.

According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the league is nearing a resolution on the investigation.

“My main concern is that we get it right,” Silver said during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “I think we’re close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality. Their team has to understand what the situation is they’re going to be operating under and so do the other 29 teams.”

The Clippers are likely waiting for the investigation to end before they can offer an extension for Leonard.

Since the end of the season, the Clippers and Leonard have continuously been involved in trade rumors. Most rumors have revolved around Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

For now, Leonard is not expected to leave the Clippers.