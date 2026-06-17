Hi, Subscriber

LA Clippers Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Real Future Amid Salary Cap Investigation

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 4: Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) laughs on the bench during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Intuit Dome on February 4, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The LA Clippers have been Kawhi Leonard’s team for over seven years now, but it has yet to result in any NBA championship, which was the expectation when he signed with the squad in 2019. 

Now, the Clippers remained firm on having Leonard for another run. According to ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater, the Clippers owner Steve Baller has told teams that Leonard is not available for a trade as the front office hopes to build around him with a young group. 

“League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward,” he reported. 

This comes after multiple inquiries from the Golden State Warriors since the February trade deadline, according to the ESPN report. Ballmer and the Clippers continued to say no to the idea of a deal. 

Kawhi Leonard Is Fresh From An Impressive NBA Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers complains to a referee against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Intuit Dome on February 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

Leonard had a terrific 2025-2026 NBA campaign on an individual standpoint, averaging ​​27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 50.5% shooting. However, the Clippers failed to reach the NBA playoffs after getting bounced out of the play-in tournament. 

Because of his performance, Leonard was named to the All-NBA Second Team, his fourth nod in his career. 

Leonard is now eligible for a two-year, $126 million extension with the Clippers this offseason. 

All of these, while the NBA is investigating Leonard, Ballmer, and the Clippers front office for utilizing now-bankrupt “tree-plating” company called Aspiration to funnel $28 million to the All-NBA star. 

The investigation is meant to identify if the franchise and Leonnard circumvented the league’s salary cap rules. 

As of writing, there is still no resolution on the Leonard and Clippers investigations. 

NBA Gives Update On Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Investigation

Minnesota TImberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during introductions prior to a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of a game at Intuit Dome on March 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NBA’s investigations into Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have been set aside for the heated NBA playoffs over the past 10 weeks. With the offseason underway, the league gave an update on finding a resolution to the issue. 

According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the league is nearing a resolution on the investigation. 

“My main concern is that we get it right,” Silver said during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “I think we’re close to the point now where I think we need to wrap this up because you also need finality. Their team has to understand what the situation is they’re going to be operating under and so do the other 29 teams.”

The Clippers are likely waiting for the investigation to end before they can offer an extension for Leonard. 

Since the end of the season, the Clippers and Leonard have continuously been involved in trade rumors. Most rumors have revolved around Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown

For now, Leonard is not expected to leave the Clippers. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

LA Clippers Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Real Future Amid Salary Cap Investigation

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x