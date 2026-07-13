Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

While a plethora of free agents have already agreed to fresh contracts at this point in the offseason, many are still looking for a new NBA home.
Former top-10 draft pick Jonathan Kuminga fits into the latter category after the Atlanta Hawks decided to decline his $24.3 million team option for next season last month. Perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers could be Kuminga’s next home in the league.
Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Clippers as a top potential landing spot for Kuminga given their cap space and need for athleticism in the rotation.
“With over $20 million in cap space, room in the rotation for athleticism and rim pressure, and a fuzzy direction that’s blurring the line between the bigger picture and immediate aspirations, the Los Angeles Clippers rise toward the top of prospective Jonathan Kuminga landing spots,” Favale wrote.
“Granted, his skill set can be somewhat redundant to Bennedict Mathurin’s offensive arsenal. But there’s no guarantee the restricted free agent is back. … Even if he is, Kuminga wields more size and nuclear athleticism and profiles as a more intriguing target for guards Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler.”
After trading for him from the Golden State Warriors prior to the deadline, the Hawks ultimately decided that they didn’t want to make a major investment in Kuminga for next season. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 16 appearances for Atlanta last season.
Jonathan Kuminga Likely to Have Several Suitors in NBA Free Agency
Kuminga’s career has been objectively underwhelming to this point, but he’s still just 23 years old and has flashed some serious upside. So, he’s bound to have suitors.
The Sacramento Kings are expected to show interest in him, and the Los Angeles Lakers already have. The Lakers reportedly offered Kuminga a deal in the range of $20 million over two years, but he’s seeking a more substantial deal. It remains to be seen if he’ll get one.
This story will be updated.
Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent