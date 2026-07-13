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Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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Tyronn Lue is great friends with Chauncey Billups

While a plethora of free agents have already agreed to fresh contracts at this point in the offseason, many are still looking for a new NBA home.

Former top-10 draft pick Jonathan Kuminga fits into the latter category after the Atlanta Hawks decided to decline his $24.3 million team option for next season last month. Perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers could be Kuminga’s next home in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Clippers as a top potential landing spot for Kuminga given their cap space and need for athleticism in the rotation.

“With over $20 million in cap space, room in the rotation for athleticism and rim pressure, and a fuzzy direction that’s blurring the line between the bigger picture and immediate aspirations, the Los Angeles Clippers rise toward the top of prospective Jonathan Kuminga landing spots,” Favale wrote.

“Granted, his skill set can be somewhat redundant to Bennedict Mathurin’s offensive arsenal. But there’s no guarantee the restricted free agent is back. … Even if he is, Kuminga wields more size and nuclear athleticism and profiles as a more intriguing target for guards Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler.”

After trading for him from the Golden State Warriors prior to the deadline, the Hawks ultimately decided that they didn’t want to make a major investment in Kuminga for next season. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 16 appearances for Atlanta last season.

Jonathan Kuminga Likely to Have Several Suitors in NBA Free Agency

Jonathan Kuminga during an NBA game as the Lakers continue pursuing the young forward in free agency.

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kuminga’s career has been objectively underwhelming to this point, but he’s still just 23 years old and has flashed some serious upside. So, he’s bound to have suitors.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to show interest in him, and the Los Angeles Lakers already have. The Lakers reportedly offered Kuminga a deal in the range of $20 million over two years, but he’s seeking a more substantial deal. It remains to be seen if he’ll get one.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

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