Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Top Free Agent

While a plethora of free agents have already agreed to fresh contracts at this point in the offseason, many are still looking for a new NBA home.

Former top-10 draft pick Jonathan Kuminga fits into the latter category after the Atlanta Hawks decided to decline his $24.3 million team option for next season last month. Perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers could be Kuminga’s next home in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers Named Potential Landing Spot for Jonathan Kuminga

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently named the Clippers as a top potential landing spot for Kuminga given their cap space and need for athleticism in the rotation.

“With over $20 million in cap space, room in the rotation for athleticism and rim pressure, and a fuzzy direction that’s blurring the line between the bigger picture and immediate aspirations, the Los Angeles Clippers rise toward the top of prospective Jonathan Kuminga landing spots,” Favale wrote.