Los Angeles Clippers Named Top Landing Spot for Six-Time NBA All-Star

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is looking for a new NBA home after being waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers could be that home.

Los Angeles Clippers Named Top Landing Spot for DeMar DeRozan

Following DeRozan’s departure from Sacramento, the Clippers were named as a potential landing spot for the veteran forward by Marcus D. Smith of USA Today. Smith pointed to DeRozan’s California roots along with L.A.’s reported interest in him as reasons why the Clippers could be in line to land him.

From Smith:

DeRozan is from southern California, so going back home could always be an intriguing option for the 17-year NBA veteran. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported the Clippers would have interest in DeRozan. It would be the perfect homecoming. However, you’d have to imagine playing for a sure contender would be top of the priority list for DeRozan.

You’d have to imagine that DeRozan would like to opportunity to remain in California, and it doesn’t seem like the Lakers will be an option. So, that leaves the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who appear to be in a bit of a holding pattern until star forward LeBron James makes a decision regarding his NBA future. The Warriors are holding out hope that James will continue his career in Golden State.

This story will be updated.