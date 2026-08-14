Ex-Los Angeles Clippers Defensive Specialist Joins LNB Elite Team

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is taking his talents to the LNB Elite in France.

After playing for PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece last season, Beverley will be playing for Boulazac Basket Dordogne in the 2026-27 campaign.

“PAT BEVERLEY JOINS BOULAZAC! With over 700 NBA games under his belt, Pat arrives in Dordogne to bring all his experience. The club is delighted to announce the arrival of a player of this caliber to its roster,” Boulazac tweeted.

At 38 years old, Beverley brings a lot of veteran leadership to Boulazac. He’s the only former NBA player on their roster.

Beverley has spent the last two seasons overseas. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in nine games for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. He was better in the EuroCup, averaging 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games.

With PAOK, Beverley led the team to the FIBA Europe Cup final. He put up 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in eight league games in Greece and 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in nine FIBA Europe Cup games.

Patrick Beverley’s Basketball Journey

A star high school player in Chicago, Patrick Beverley spent two seasons at Arkansas. He also played one season of pro basketball in Ukraine before entering the 2009 NBA draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected him at No. 42. He was immediately traded to the Miami Heat, failing to make their final roster for the 2009-10 season.

Beverley continued his career in Europe, playing for Olympiacos in Greece and Spartak St. Petersburg in Russia. The NBA came calling back in 2013, with the Houston Rockets signing him to a three-year deal.

He had his best years in Houston, earning one All-Defensive First Team and one All-Defensive Second Team in five seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired him in the 2017 offseason. He played four years with the Clippers before he got traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley returned overseas after the 2023-24 season while also turning into a podcaster.

Patrick Beverley on the Los Angeles Clippers

Speaking to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times in October 2021, Patrick Beverley opened up about his time with the Clippers. Beverley has no regrets and even called their era of Clippers basketball bigger than the Lakers.

“Obviously, you want to win at the highest level, meaning championship, but after that it’s just culture change, and we did that,” Beverley said. “We changed the city, we changed the look of the Clippers, we went from pretenders to contenders.”

During Beverley’s time with the Clippers, the franchise made the playoffs three times, including their first-ever Western Conference finals appearance in 2021.