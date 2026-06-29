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LA Clippers Deny Brandon Ingram Deal; Real Asking Price For Kawhi Leonard Revealed

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Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 11: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clipperslooks to pass during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on May 11, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors have engaged in serious talks for a blockbuster trade headlined by Kawhi Leonard. If a deal happens, Leonard would return to Toronto, seven years since leading them to the 2019 NBA championship. 

Initial reports said a deal to get Leonard from the Clippers would revolve around All-Star Brandon Ingram, but Los Angeles is not fond of that. 

According to Clutchpoints’ insider Tomer Azarly, the Clippers could seek a young, promising player and multiple first-round draft assets as they still see Leonard as the face of the franchise. 

“The only way the Clippers would seriously entertain the idea of trading Leonard this summer is if he were to ask out, which ClutchPoints has yet to be informed of,” the report reads

“Or [Steve] Ballmer and executive Lawrence Frank were blown away with an offer that involves multiple first-round picks and a young, emerging talent. So far, the offers that have been presented to LA have been described as “underwhelming” and “one-sided,” specifically in talks that the Raptors started.”

Collin Murray-Boyles Could Be The Prospect The Clippers Are Looking For In Kawhi Leonard Deal

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 03: Collin Murray-Boyles #12 of the Toronto Raptors runs down court during the third quarter of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 114-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Among the players who could be involved in the deal is Collin Murray-Boyles, according to the report. 

Murray-Boyles had an impressive 2025-26 rookie season with the Raptors. Selected ninth overall last year, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game through 57 regular-season contests, boasting an efficient 57.9% from the field.

During their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in seven games.

The 21-year-old Murray-Boyles set the Raptors franchise record for the most points by a rookie in a single playoff game during Game 3 of the first round, where he put up 22 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting. 

No Chance The LA Clippers Would Receive a Deal Centered On Brandon Ingram

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 23: Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors warms up ahead of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena on April 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The LA Clippers have refused to receive Brandon Ingram for Kawhi Leonard in a deal, per the ClutchPoints report. 

In the report, they revealed that the Clippers had once denied a deal with Ingram before, making a package centered around him for Leonard would be practically impossible. 

“Toronto’s offer, which is centered around former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, is not the player of interest to the Clippers, sources said,” he said. “Ingram was previously offered to the Clippers by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025 before he was dealt to the Raptors, and LA was not interested in acquiring him then. The former All-Star wing would not be the headliner of a potential deal.”

Ingram was an All-Star in the 2025-2026 season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game across 77 appearances. He shot 47.7% from the field, 38.2% from the 3-point range, and 82.0% from the free-throw line.

For the longest time, the Clippers organization has been adamant about trading away Leonard, despite the team’s perceived direction of going younger. 

Leonard is entering the final year of his contract with the Clippers, during which he will earn $50.3 million for the upcoming season. He is eligible for a contract extension. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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LA Clippers Deny Brandon Ingram Deal; Real Asking Price For Kawhi Leonard Revealed

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