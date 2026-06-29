LA Clippers Deny Brandon Ingram Deal; Real Asking Price For Kawhi Leonard Revealed

The LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors have engaged in serious talks for a blockbuster trade headlined by Kawhi Leonard. If a deal happens, Leonard would return to Toronto, seven years since leading them to the 2019 NBA championship.

Initial reports said a deal to get Leonard from the Clippers would revolve around All-Star Brandon Ingram, but Los Angeles is not fond of that.

According to Clutchpoints’ insider Tomer Azarly, the Clippers could seek a young, promising player and multiple first-round draft assets as they still see Leonard as the face of the franchise.

“The only way the Clippers would seriously entertain the idea of trading Leonard this summer is if he were to ask out, which ClutchPoints has yet to be informed of,” the report reads.

“Or [Steve] Ballmer and executive Lawrence Frank were blown away with an offer that involves multiple first-round picks and a young, emerging talent. So far, the offers that have been presented to LA have been described as “underwhelming” and “one-sided,” specifically in talks that the Raptors started.”

Collin Murray-Boyles Could Be The Prospect The Clippers Are Looking For In Kawhi Leonard Deal

Among the players who could be involved in the deal is Collin Murray-Boyles, according to the report.

Murray-Boyles had an impressive 2025-26 rookie season with the Raptors. Selected ninth overall last year, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game through 57 regular-season contests, boasting an efficient 57.9% from the field.

During their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in seven games.

The 21-year-old Murray-Boyles set the Raptors franchise record for the most points by a rookie in a single playoff game during Game 3 of the first round, where he put up 22 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting.

No Chance The LA Clippers Would Receive a Deal Centered On Brandon Ingram

The LA Clippers have refused to receive Brandon Ingram for Kawhi Leonard in a deal, per the ClutchPoints report.

In the report, they revealed that the Clippers had once denied a deal with Ingram before, making a package centered around him for Leonard would be practically impossible.

“Toronto’s offer, which is centered around former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, is not the player of interest to the Clippers, sources said,” he said. “Ingram was previously offered to the Clippers by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025 before he was dealt to the Raptors, and LA was not interested in acquiring him then. The former All-Star wing would not be the headliner of a potential deal.”

Ingram was an All-Star in the 2025-2026 season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game across 77 appearances. He shot 47.7% from the field, 38.2% from the 3-point range, and 82.0% from the free-throw line.

For the longest time, the Clippers organization has been adamant about trading away Leonard, despite the team’s perceived direction of going younger.

Leonard is entering the final year of his contract with the Clippers, during which he will earn $50.3 million for the upcoming season. He is eligible for a contract extension.