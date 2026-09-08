Los Angeles Clippers Given Silver Lining After NBA Punishment

The NBA put the hammer down on the Los Angeles Clippers for circumventing the salary cap.

The Clippers were fined $30 million and stripped of five first-round picks from 2029 to 2033. Team owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year and will have no influence on the franchise’s decisions during his absence.

Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker was suspended without pay for one year, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay.

As for Kawhi Leonard, he will have to pay $700,000 to the NBA, but he won’t be suspended. His trade to the Toronto Raptors is also expected to get finalized before the start of the season.

Clippers’ Silver Lining

Amid the disastrous punishment received by the Los Angeles Clippers, there seems to be a silver lining about their future.

The Athletic’s Sam Vicenzie believes the Clippers can still salvage their next generation by using their upcoming salary cap flexibility in the next three summers.

Vicenzie can see the franchise absorb unwanted large contracts from contending teams in need of salary relief and potential second apron problems in exchange for unprotected first-round picks.

The Clippers could also use their cap relief to disturb free agency, though NBA superstars are unlikely to choose them. They can go after young, restricted free agents to make themselves competitive at the very least.

“If I’m Steve Balmer, I’m just like throwing my financial weight around and going to like get picks, right? … He should really just say, ‘Hey, whatever deal, whatever terrible contract that you think that we can take back,'” Vicenzie said on his Game Theory Podcast.

“They could do it that way or they could do it the way it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to use our cap space next summer. We’re going to go try and steal Anthony Black. We’re gonna go try and steal Scoot Henderson or some some young player like that. Take flyers on young guys that we think fit really well with Keaton Wagler,”’ he added.

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But before the Clippers can explore their options, Ballmer has to appoint a team governor who will make decisions for his franchise.

Minority owner Dennis J. Wong has been rumored for the position, while general manager Trent Redden will likely lead the team’s front office operations.

Clippers Roster Next Season

Here is the Los Angeles Clippers roster once the Kawhi Leonard trade becomes official:

GUARDS: Darius Garland, Kris Dunn, Keaton Wagler, Kobe Sanders, Bradley Beal, Cam Christie, Gradey Dick and Jalen Pickett.

FORWARDS: Max Strus, Brandon Ingram, Rui Hachimura, Jordan Miller, Derrick Jones Jr., Johni Broome and Nick Martinelli.

CENTERS: Brook Lopez, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Isaiah Jackson and Jamarion Sharp.

The Clippers begin training camp on September 29. They play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Golden State Warriors.