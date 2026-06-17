Clippers Add Young Stud in Exchange for Kawhi Leonard in Bold Trade Idea

The Los Angeles Clippers have decided to pivot their roster. Instead of loading up on vets, they have decided to trade for young assets. At the trade deadline, they shipped out James Harden and Ivica Zubac for Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin, respectively.

Those trades clearly signaled that a new era is on the way for Los Angeles. Getting the number five pick from the Pacers also helps them add a young player to the core moving forward. Of course, trading Kawhi Leonard could net them even more assets.

A bold trade idea from Bleacher Report would see them shed Leonard in order to add Chet Holmgren, who could really help the frontcourt.

Clippers Trade Kawhi Leonard for Chet Holmgren in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade scenario:

Thunder Acquire: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers Acquire: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe

LA bringing in a young stud like Holmgren would supercharge their rebuild. He is already an All-NBA talent, and still has plenty of room to grow. He would immediately become the best player on the team, and he would lead a charge of very young guys looking to prove themselves.

Leonard is coming off the best year of his career, but he also has injury problems and is also in his mid 30s. His trade value will never be higher, and now might be the right time to move off him. The Thunder would only make this move if they think they can win another title or two in the next few years.

Of course, OKC has already won a title with Holmgren on the roster. Trading him for someone who has a lot of questions would be a bold move for Sam Presti. Presti is not known to take radical chances like this, but the team does have a financial crunch coming.

Los Angeles Has a Window to Rebuild Quickly Right Now

There has never been a better time for the Clippers to rebuild. Adding Garland gave them a young point guard to run the team. The number five pick could net them another guard, if they decide to keep it. Adding someone like Holmgren would give them the opportunity to further rebuild, but in the frontcourt.

With how good the rest of the Western Conference is at the moment, LA doesn’t have a shot to win a title in the next few years. It’s better for them to stock up on young players and allow them to become a better offensive team. They were just in the middle of the pack offensively this year.

While Holmgren had a tough series against the Spurs, the Clippers would be thrilled to add him if they get the chance. There could be some attractive offers for Leonard, and LA will survey them all. Trading Leonard doesn’t have to come right before the draft, though.

LA has a chance to be patient with the offers they receive. That could be the smartest move for them as the summer moves along. Free agency could give them some help, too.