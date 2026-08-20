Two-Time NBA All-Star Named Los Angeles Clippers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Star guard Darius Garland is entering his first full season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After playing just 19 games for the Clips last season after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the deadline, Garland will have plenty to prove entering the 2026-27 season.

Darius Garland Named Los Angeles Clippers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and Garland was the pick for L.A.

Garland, 26, will have to prove to his new team that he’s still an All-Star-caliber player capable of running an elite offense, much like he did during his time in Cleveland. If he can do that, the decision to trade for him will age well for L.A. If not, there will likely be some regrets.

“If the version of Garland that averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from long range in 2024-25 shows up, the Clips will be in fine shape. If the one that can’t stay healthy and sometimes appears too small to credibly run a playoff offense appears, LA will be disappointed as Garland’s stock sinks lower,” Hughes wrote.

“The good news is that Garland looked great in 19 games with the Clippers last year, hitting 43.8 percent of his triples and very much resembling an All-Star player. Maintain that form, and everybody wins—except maybe the Cavs.” In the 19 games he played in for the Clippers last season, Garland averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per performance.

Darius Garland Doesn’t Think He Has Anything to Prove Next Season

While Hughes thinks that Garland has plenty to prove next season, Garland disagrees. In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Garland said that he doesn’t think that he has anything to prove heading into his first full season in L.A.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think I have to prove anything, brother,” Garland said. “Just want to be the best player I can be out there. Try to go win basketball games as much as I can.”

While he might not acknowledge it, Garland absolutely has something to prove next season, just like every other player in the league.