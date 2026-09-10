Lakers’ Big Offseason Acquisition Seen as Reason Team Can Challenge in the West

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to make several bold changes to their roster in the offseason. LeBron James decided to move on, which seemed like a mutual decision. They brought in several players to fill out the rotation, including three new starters.

The biggest offseason acquisition they made was executing a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler. Kessler was signed to a four-year deal worth $130 million. In addition, they traded key draft assets for him. Now, he’s seen as a big reason why the Lakers can contend in the West.

Lakers’ Walker Kessler Seen as Big Reason LA Will Challenge OKC, San Antonio

The Athletic’s Law Murray believes that Kessler is the best player Los Angeles added in the offseason. He believes Kessler’s presence will be a big reason they can challenge to win the West.

“They gave up picks and dollars to secure a player whose best years need to be ahead of him. The Thunder and Spurs are both drive-heavy teams, and Kessler certainly will be needed as a deterrent at the rim for when questionable Lakers defenders get opened up,” Murray wrote.

Murray also thinks that Kessler’s offensive rebounding will be a big piece to how LA can combat what the Spurs and Thunder have to offer.

“On the other side, Kessler’s finishing and offensive rebounding will be critical against two teams that have elite rim protection and additional developmental size. He has to be very good against the teams that employ Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama,” Murray stated.

Rob Pelinka is making a massive gamble on Kessler’s availability. He has played in 63 games combined in the last couple of seasons. They need him to be healthy for most of the season, especially when the playoffs roll around. If he is out in April, the Lakers don’t have a viable replacement.

Los Angeles Is Betting on Change

Only two starters from last year’s team remain on the roster. Luka Doncic clearly has an issue staying healthy. He missed all of the playoffs last season and hasn’t had a healthy postseason yet for LA. Austin Reaves returns, although he was hurt in the playoffs, as well.

Those two are what the roster is built around. Kessler was brought in to make up for their mistakes defensively. The Lakers had the 11th-worst defense in the league last season. Kessler’s shot-blocking should help make up for the fact that both Doncic and Reaves get blown by easily.

It’s a little unclear who will start around those three players. They have a few options, but none of them inspire a lot of confidence. If they go with a three-guard lineup, Collin Sexton could be in the lineup. Quentin Grimes could be in consideration, as well.

Kessler’s health could end up derailing the team if he misses another significant amount of time, no matter who else starts.