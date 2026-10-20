Lakers Handed Unexpected Opportunity After Kings Cut Ties With Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could have an intriguing opportunity emerging at the developmental level, with NBA teams finalizing their rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season.

One move that could attract the attention of the Lakers’ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, is the Sacramento Kings‘ decision to waive guard Adam Flagler.

The 26-year-old now enters unrestricted free agency, with the Lakers organization having recently acquired his returning player rights at the G League level.

On September 4, Coachella Valley acquired Flagler’s rights from the Austin Spurs in exchange for those of sophomore guard RJ Davis, who had spent Summer League and training camp with San Antonio.

Lakers Could Benefit From Kings’ Decision to Waive Adam Flagler

Crucially, the Lakers acquired only Flagler’s G League returning player rights, rather than signing the guard outright.

The trade offered no guarantee that he would represent Coachella Valley this season. Instead, it gave the organization control of his G League rights should he return to the competition.

With Flagler previously holding a two-way contract with Sacramento, that agreement took precedence over his G League returning player rights, allowing the Kings to assign him to their developmental affiliate.

However, following his release, Coachella Valley now holds those rights should the 6-foot-1 guard decide to continue his career in the G League.

Flagler made 17 G League appearances with the Austin Spurs last season, averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

His performances helped earn him an opportunity with Sacramento, who signed him to a two-way contract ahead of the new campaign.

Flagler subsequently made seven appearances across the California Classic and NBA Summer League, averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.

Despite struggling with his shooting efficiency, he remained with Sacramento throughout training camp and preseason before the franchise waived him on the eve of the regular season.

Flagler Faces Important Career Decision Following NBA Release

Flagler now has several potential options as he considers the next step in his professional career.

Like several other players released ahead of the new season, he could explore opportunities overseas and potentially make his first international move, following a similar path to former Lakers center Christian Koloko.

Alternatively, Flagler could remain stateside and begin the campaign in the G League, hoping to earn another NBA opportunity.

Since going undrafted in 2023, Flagler has spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, making NBA appearances during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. However, he spent last season exclusively in the G League.

He remains eligible for a two-way contract, meaning another NBA franchise could sign him directly without first acquiring his G League rights from Coachella Valley.

However, if another G League team wanted to secure Flagler on a standard developmental contract, it would first need to acquire his returning player rights from the Lakers’ affiliate.

With the exposure and potential opportunities associated with the Lakers organization, Flagler could instead decide to report to Coachella Valley and begin the season with the newly relocated franchise.

His arrival would provide the Lakers with another talented backcourt option alongside the likes of Jahmir Young and Chris Manon.

Flagler has made 39 NBA appearances since the 2023-24 season, all with Oklahoma City, and would bring valuable professional experience to the Lakers’ developmental pipeline.

For now, his next move remains uncertain. However, should Flagler opt for another stint in the G League, the Lakers are well-positioned to benefit from Sacramento’s decision to part ways with the guard.